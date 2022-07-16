police lights.jpg

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Diann Hill, 55, 50 block of Tulane Road, Venice. Charge: simple assault — intent or threat to do violence. Bond: none.

• Giovanni Hines, 50, 100 block of Myakka Drive, Venice. Charges: amphetamine or methamphetamine traffic — 14 grams or over; larceny — other theft. Bond: none.

• Carolyn Wojtczak, 32, 100 block of North Ruby Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: larceny — other theft. Bond: $120.

• David Giron Santiz, 23, 500 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: DUI; moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $240.

• Johnny Williams, 29, 3700 block of Shamrock Drive, Venice. Charge: sex assault — by 24 year old or older sex battery on victim 16 or 17. Bond: none.

• Christina Casella, 22, 11000 block of Tempest Harbor Loop, Venice. Charges: vehicular homicide — DUI cause death to human; vehicular homicide — killing of human being by car. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:


• Juan Hernandez, 24,200 block of Hammock Terrace, Venice. Charges: homicide, negligent manslaughter — killing human other than by murder or homicide; moving traffic violation — drive without license causes death or serious injury with vehicle. Bond: none.

• Robert Parham, 39, 400 block of Venice Bypass, Venice. Charges: aggravated assault — with deadly weapon without intent to kill; damage property of $200 or under. Bond: none.

• Jennafer Bailas, 27, 2600 block of Mallow Road, Venice. Charge: larceny — petty theft of merchant, farm or transit, two prior convictions. Bond: $1,500.

• Kayla Masek, 31, 800 block of Citrus Road, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:

• Cein Ruiz-Flores, 32, Melbourne. Charge: moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.

• Jamond Hunter, 32, Clearwater. Charge: DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $500.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

