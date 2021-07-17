The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Joseph Forte, 31, 40 block of West Oak Street, Osprey. Charge: larceny — petty theft second degree first offense. Bond: none.
• Alan Felt, 32, 400 block of Menendez Street, Venice. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,500.
• John Mills, 29, 1000 block of Laurel Road, Nokomis. Charges: DUI — third violation within 10 years; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $2,000.
• Adrian Chisolm, 24, 300 block of Shadylawn Road, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of no drivers license. Bond: $2,000.
• Christopher Vietts, 32, 400 block of Bard Road, Venice. Charges: burglary — unoccupied structure unarmed; larceny — petty theft second degree first offense. Bond: $1,620.
• Sydney Churchman, 20, 200 block of Altair Road, Venice. Charge: battery — touch or strike. Bond: $500.
• Amy Lehan, 37, 600 block of Flamingo Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Benjamin Sweiderk, 19, 5200 block of Rolla Road, Venice. Charge: larceny — petty theft second degree first offense. Bond: $120.
• Frantz Good, 31, 30 block of Riverfront Drive, Venice. Charge: moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Paul Rodriguez Sands, 46, 200 block of Shore Road, Nokomis. Charges: kidnap or false imprisonment — adult; battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:
• Cody Roach, 33, St. Petersburg. Charge: DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $500.
• Jason Hannan, 52, Sarasota. Charges: DUI — serious bodily injury to another; hit and run; moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended or revoked; DUI — refuse to submit DUI test after license suspended. Bond: none.
• Jason Carrigan, 43, Bradenton. Charge: DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $500.
The Department of Corrections Probation reported the following arrests:
• Joseph Walker, 29, 4500 block of Crystal Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of aggravated assault with weapon no intent to kill. Bond: none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.