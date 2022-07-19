The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Kaitlyn Carrano, 29, 23000 block of Waverly Circle, Venice. Charges: cocaine possession; carrying concealed weapon — unlicensed firearm; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
• Jayci Duke, 23, 200 block of Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charges: marijuana possession; 2 counts drug possession — controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $3,500.
•Laterryah Reed, 18, Sarasota. Charge: flee or elude aggravated fleeing with injury or damage. Bond: $7,500.
• Samantha Wiley, 37, 11000 block of Tempest Harbor Loop, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Diana Erickson, 47, 300 block of Toscavilla Boulevard, Nokomis. Charges: battery — touch or strike; DUI; DUI — blood alcohol .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $740.
• Jacob Harrison, 36, 1400 block of Edmonson Road, Nokomis. Charge: larceny — grand theft between $750 and $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
• Tonya Kane, 44, 700 block of Kimball Road, Venice. Charge: battery — touch or strike. Bond: $500.
• Glynn Lewis, 35, 600 block of Spencer Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended habitual offender; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Kenneth McCoy, 46, 200 block of Shamrock Drive, Venice. Charges: battery — prior battery conviction, commit second subsequent battery; contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of battery touch or strike. Bond: $6,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Judith O'Connor, 35, 100 block of Kenwood Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: synthetic narcotic sell — fentanyl; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — alprazolam; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $27,000.
• Laterryah Reed, 18, Sarasota. Charges: 3 counts larceny — grand theft use motor vehicle damage real property; public order crimes — criminal conspiracy first degree felony; larceny — possess, receive or retain stolen credit or debit card. Bond: $69,000.
• Theodore Swanner, 40, Sarasota. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Joel Wernick, 21, North Port. Charge: battery — cause bodily harm. Bond: $500.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:
• Theresa Reynolds, 57, Sarasota. Charge: DUI — serious bodily injury to another. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Kayla Masek, 31, 200 block of Mount Vernon Drive, Venice. Charge: moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid licenses. Bond: $120.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.