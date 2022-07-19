police lights.jpg

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Kaitlyn Carrano, 29, 23000 block of Waverly Circle, Venice. Charges: cocaine possession; carrying concealed weapon — unlicensed firearm; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.

• Jayci Duke, 23, 200 block of Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charges: marijuana possession; 2 counts drug possession — controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $3,500.

•Laterryah Reed, 18, Sarasota. Charge: flee or elude aggravated fleeing with injury or damage. Bond: $7,500.

• Samantha Wiley, 37, 11000 block of Tempest Harbor Loop, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Diana Erickson, 47, 300 block of Toscavilla Boulevard, Nokomis. Charges: battery — touch or strike; DUI; DUI — blood alcohol .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $740.

• Jacob Harrison, 36, 1400 block of Edmonson Road, Nokomis. Charge: larceny — grand theft between $750 and $5,000. Bond: $1,500.

• Tonya Kane, 44, 700 block of Kimball Road, Venice. Charge: battery — touch or strike. Bond: $500.

• Glynn Lewis, 35, 600 block of Spencer Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended habitual offender; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

• Kenneth McCoy, 46, 200 block of Shamrock Drive, Venice. Charges: battery — prior battery conviction, commit second subsequent battery; contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of battery touch or strike. Bond: $6,500.


The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Judith O'Connor, 35, 100 block of Kenwood Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: synthetic narcotic sell — fentanyl; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — alprazolam; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $27,000.

• Laterryah Reed, 18, Sarasota. Charges: 3 counts larceny — grand theft use motor vehicle damage real property; public order crimes — criminal conspiracy first degree felony; larceny — possess, receive or retain stolen credit or debit card. Bond: $69,000.

• Theodore Swanner, 40, Sarasota. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

• Joel Wernick, 21, North Port. Charge: battery — cause bodily harm. Bond: $500.

The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:

• Theresa Reynolds, 57, Sarasota. Charge: DUI — serious bodily injury to another. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Kayla Masek, 31, 200 block of Mount Vernon Drive, Venice. Charge: moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid licenses. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

