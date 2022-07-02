The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Craig Weissinger, 37, 100 block of Treviso Court, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; resist officer — obstruct without violence; probation violation — original charges of possession controlled substance, and 2 counts driving while license suspended; larceny — petty theft of merchant, farm or transit more than $100 but less than $750. Bond: none.
• Rachel Hicks, 38, Venice. Charge: moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked third subsequent violation. Bond: $1,500.
• Hoa Nguyen, 46, 900 block of Highlands Circle, Nokomis. Charge: battery — commit felony battery. Bond: $1,500.
• Keith Maine, 43, 1800 block of South Tamiami Trail, Osprey. Charge: battery — by person detained in prison or jail facility. Bond: $1,500.
• Aja Jones, 21, 100 block of Sugarloaf Drive, Nokomis. Charge: DUI — .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
• Kelli Bockus, 51, 900 block of Lucaya Avenue, Venice. Charges: larceny — petty theft of merchant, farm or transit with two prior conviction; deal in stolen property; fraud — false owner information pawn items less than $300. Bond: $10,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Eric Borges, 27, 2600 block of Executive Drive, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — alprazolam; marijuana possession. Bond: $2,000.
• David Fowler, 51, 700 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: marijuana possession; possession of drug paraphernalia; DUI. Bond: $1,120.
• Jovan Jones, 28, 1200 block of Laurel Avenue, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Otaviano Oliveira 45, 400 block of East Venice Avenue, Venice. Charge: making false report — knowingly give false information to law enforcement officer on alleged crime. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Sarah Shaffer, 39, 10000 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: flee or elude police — flee or elude law enforcement officer with lights and siren active; resist officer — obstruct without violence; moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,120.
• Brian Neu, 43, 300 block of Dorchester Drive, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Jeffery McDermott, 35, 300 block of West Palmetto Road, Nokomis. Charge: out of county warrant — Highlands County — probation violation on original charge of DUI. Bond: none.
