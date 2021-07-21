The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Joseph Forte, 31, 40 block of West Oak Street, Osprey. Charge: larceny — petty theft second degree first offense. Bond: none.
• Alan Felt, 32, 400 block of Menendez Street, Venice. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,500.
• John Mills, 29, 1000 block of Laurel Road, Nokomis. Charges: DUI — third violation within 10 years; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $2,000.
• Adrian Chisolm, 24, 300 block of Shadylawn Road, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of no drivers license. Bond: $2,000.
• Christopher Vietts, 32, 400 block of Bard Road, Venice. Charges: burglary — unoccupied structure unarmed; larceny — petty theft second degree first offense. Bond: $1,620.
• Sydney Churchman, 20, 200 block of Altair Road, Venice. Charge: battery — touch or strike. Bond: $500.
• Amy Lehan, 37, 600 block of Flamingo Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Benjamin Sweiderk, 19, 5200 block of Rolla Road, Venice. Charge: larceny — petty theft second degree first offense. Bond: $120.
• Frantz Good, 31, 30 block of Riverfront Drive, Venice. Charge: moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.
• Karen Combs, 47, 1700 block of Highlands Road, Osprey. Charges: cocaine possession; possession of drug paraphernalia; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $3,500.
• Laura Curtiss, 49, 400 block of Zephyr Road, Venice. Charges: probation violation — original charge of four counts possession of controlled substance without prescription; probation violation — original charge of DUI. Bond: none.
• Richard Landis, 57, 300 block of Villanova Road, Venice. Charge: moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked third subsequent violation. Bond: $5,000.
• Joshua Graff, 38, 12000 block of Granite Woods Loop, Venice. Charges: out of county warrant — Collier County — failure to appear on original charge of driving while license suspended; out of county warrant — Collier County — failure to appear on original charge of violate non resident exemption when license required; out of county warrant — Collier County — failure to appear on original charge of failure to notify change of address within 20 days. Bond: $1,500.
• Mario Blackbull, 35, 100 block of South Emerald Avenue. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Kevin Kovalsky, 54, 100 block of South Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charge: Two counts contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Kristin Painchaud, 54, 900 block of Chickadee Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of grand theft motor vehicle. Bond: none.
• Dean Vonbenken, 56, 1300 block of North River Road, Venice. Charge: cocaine possession. Bond: $1,500.
• Keith Wright, 42, 500 block of Yale Road, Venice. Charge: battery — touch or strike. Bond: $500.
• Brian Radtke, 57, 100 block of Bayview Lane, Osprey. Charge: domestic battery — on person 65 years or older. Bond: $50,000.
• Michelle Cullnan, 38, 1300 block of Nantucket Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of larceny-petty theft third or subsequent conviction. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Paul Rodriguez Sands, 46, 200 block of Shore Road, Nokomis. Charges: kidnap or false imprisonment — adult; battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Gregory Gullifa, 58, Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:
• Cody Roach, 33, St. Petersburg. Charge: DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $500.
• Jason Hannan, 52, Sarasota. Charges: DUI — serious bodily injury to another; hit and run; moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended or revoked; DUI — refuse to submit DUI test after license suspended. Bond: none.
• Jason Carrigan, 43, Bradenton. Charge: DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $500.
• Ivan Rodriguez Rios, 45, St. Petersburg. Charges: cocaine possession; DUI. Bond: $1,620.
The Department of Corrections Probation reported the following arrests:
• Joseph Walker, 29, 4500 block of Crystal Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of aggravated assault with weapon no intent to kill. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Amy Lehan, 37, 600 block of Flamingo Road, Venice. Charges: larceny — grand theft more than $750 but less than $5,000; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Daniel Torres, 36, 400 block of Kenwood Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of obstruction without violence. Bond: $2,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.