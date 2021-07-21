The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Joseph Forte, 31, 40 block of West Oak Street, Osprey. Charge: larceny — petty theft second degree first offense. Bond: none.

• Alan Felt, 32, 400 block of Menendez Street, Venice. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,500.

• John Mills, 29, 1000 block of Laurel Road, Nokomis. Charges: DUI — third violation within 10 years; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $2,000.

• Adrian Chisolm, 24, 300 block of Shadylawn Road, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of no drivers license. Bond: $2,000.

• Christopher Vietts, 32, 400 block of Bard Road, Venice. Charges: burglary — unoccupied structure unarmed; larceny — petty theft second degree first offense. Bond: $1,620.

• Sydney Churchman, 20, 200 block of Altair Road, Venice. Charge: battery — touch or strike. Bond: $500.

• Amy Lehan, 37, 600 block of Flamingo Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Benjamin Sweiderk, 19, 5200 block of Rolla Road, Venice. Charge: larceny — petty theft second degree first offense. Bond: $120.

• Frantz Good, 31, 30 block of Riverfront Drive, Venice. Charge: moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.

• Karen Combs, 47, 1700 block of Highlands Road, Osprey. Charges: cocaine possession; possession of drug paraphernalia; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $3,500.

• Laura Curtiss, 49, 400 block of Zephyr Road, Venice. Charges: probation violation — original charge of four counts possession of controlled substance without prescription; probation violation — original charge of DUI. Bond: none.

• Richard Landis, 57, 300 block of Villanova Road, Venice. Charge: moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked third subsequent violation. Bond: $5,000.

• Joshua Graff, 38, 12000 block of Granite Woods Loop, Venice. Charges: out of county warrant — Collier County — failure to appear on original charge of driving while license suspended; out of county warrant — Collier County — failure to appear on original charge of violate non resident exemption when license required; out of county warrant — Collier County — failure to appear on original charge of failure to notify change of address within 20 days. Bond: $1,500.

• Mario Blackbull, 35, 100 block of South Emerald Avenue. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Kevin Kovalsky, 54, 100 block of South Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charge: Two counts contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

• Kristin Painchaud, 54, 900 block of Chickadee Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of grand theft motor vehicle. Bond: none.

• Dean Vonbenken, 56, 1300 block of North River Road, Venice. Charge: cocaine possession. Bond: $1,500.


• Keith Wright, 42, 500 block of Yale Road, Venice. Charge: battery — touch or strike. Bond: $500.

• Brian Radtke, 57, 100 block of Bayview Lane, Osprey. Charge: domestic battery — on person 65 years or older. Bond: $50,000.

• Michelle Cullnan, 38, 1300 block of Nantucket Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of larceny-petty theft third or subsequent conviction. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Paul Rodriguez Sands, 46, 200 block of Shore Road, Nokomis. Charges: kidnap or false imprisonment — adult; battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Gregory Gullifa, 58, Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.

The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:

• Cody Roach, 33, St. Petersburg. Charge: DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $500.

• Jason Hannan, 52, Sarasota. Charges: DUI — serious bodily injury to another; hit and run; moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended or revoked; DUI — refuse to submit DUI test after license suspended. Bond: none.

• Jason Carrigan, 43, Bradenton. Charge: DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $500.

• Ivan Rodriguez Rios, 45, St. Petersburg. Charges: cocaine possession; DUI. Bond: $1,620.

The Department of Corrections Probation reported the following arrests:

• Joseph Walker, 29, 4500 block of Crystal Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of aggravated assault with weapon no intent to kill. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Amy Lehan, 37, 600 block of Flamingo Road, Venice. Charges: larceny — grand theft more than $750 but less than $5,000; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Daniel Torres, 36, 400 block of Kenwood Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of obstruction without violence. Bond: $2,000.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

