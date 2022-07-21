The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Officereported the following arrests:
• Daniel Bean, 51, 200 block of Avalon Road, Venice. Charge: burglary — unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: $1,500.
• Ja Charles, 27, 800 block of Forrest Street, Nokomis. Charge: battery — by person detained in prison or jail facility. Bond: $1,500.
• Anthony Marcello, 59, Venice. Charge: larceny — petty theft from merchant, farm, or transit prior conviction. Bond: $500.
• Adam Walkup, 42, 1100 block of Donna Way, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Aaron Pol, 42, 70 block of Ginger Road, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; loitering or prowling. Bond: $2,120.
• Whitney Pol, 35, 70 block of Ginger Road, Venice. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $120.
• Scott Glasz, 56, 2400 block of Terracina Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation — Widman Act — original charges of driving while license suspended or revoked second conviction, DUI fourth or subsequent, and false identification given to law enforcement. Bond: none.
• Trevor Floyd, 46, 600 block of Eaglenook Way, Osprey. Charge: trespassing — occupied structure or conveyance. Bond: $500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Brian Bowen, 39, 500 block of Lake of the Woods Drive, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — subutex; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — psilocybin mushrooms; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
• Demeco Dorsett, 47, Fort Myers. Charge: moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked, second subsequent offense. Bond: $500.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:
• Theresa Reynolds, 57, Sarasota. Charge: DUI — serious bodily injury to another. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Kayla Masek, 31, 200 block of Mount Vernon Drive, Venice. Charge: moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid licenses. Bond: $120.
The Department of Corrections Probation reported the following arrest:
• Jeffrey Chung, 39, 700 block of Nokomis Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charges of 2 counts possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.