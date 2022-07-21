police lights.jpg

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Daniel Bean, 51, 200 block of Avalon Road, Venice. Charge: burglary — unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: $1,500.

• Ja Charles, 27, 800 block of Forrest Street, Nokomis. Charge: battery — by person detained in prison or jail facility. Bond: $1,500.

• Anthony Marcello, 59, Venice. Charge: larceny — petty theft from merchant, farm, or transit prior conviction. Bond: $500.

• Adam Walkup, 42, 1100 block of Donna Way, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Aaron Pol, 42, 70 block of Ginger Road, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; loitering or prowling. Bond: $2,120.

• Whitney Pol, 35, 70 block of Ginger Road, Venice. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $120.

• Scott Glasz, 56, 2400 block of Terracina Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation — Widman Act — original charges of driving while license suspended or revoked second conviction, DUI fourth or subsequent, and false identification given to law enforcement. Bond: none.

• Trevor Floyd, 46, 600 block of Eaglenook Way, Osprey. Charge: trespassing — occupied structure or conveyance. Bond: $500.


The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Brian Bowen, 39, 500 block of Lake of the Woods Drive, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — subutex; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — psilocybin mushrooms; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

• Demeco Dorsett, 47, Fort Myers. Charge: moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked, second subsequent offense. Bond: $500.

The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:

• Theresa Reynolds, 57, Sarasota. Charge: DUI — serious bodily injury to another. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Kayla Masek, 31, 200 block of Mount Vernon Drive, Venice. Charge: moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid licenses. Bond: $120.

The Department of Corrections Probation reported the following arrest:

• Jeffrey Chung, 39, 700 block of Nokomis Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charges of 2 counts possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments