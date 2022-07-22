The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Officereported the following arrests:
• Jamie Gillins, 31, 200 block of Alsace Avenue, Venice. Charges: moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked third subsequent violation; non moving traffic violation — attached registration license plate not assigned. Bond: $1,620.
• Anthony Marcello, 59, Venice. Charge: out of county warrant — Lee County — failure to appear on original charge of petty theft second degree first offense. Bond: none.
• Arthur Marchione, 50, Nokomis. Charges: flee or elude police — with lights siren active; resist officer — obstruct without violence; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of 2 counts damage property $200 and under; contempt of court — failure to appear — original charges of petty theft first offense, trespassing, and resist officer without violence; contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of damage property under $200; contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of dangerous drugs keep, shop or vehicle, for drugs first violation. Bond: $57,500.
• Tyler Griffin, 25, 13000 block of Vancanza Drive, Venice. Charges: trespassing — fail to leave property upon order by owner; resist officer — obstruct without violence; probation violation — original charge of petty theft between $100 and $750; probation violation — original charge of leave scene of accident without giving information less than $50 damage. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Patricia Fortunato, 67, 600 block of White Pine Tree Avenue, Venice. Charges: DUI; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $620.
• Leonard Cruz, 39, Kissimmee, Fla. Charges: marijuana possession; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.
• Jennifer Rodriguez, 40, Davie, Fla. Charges: marijuana possession; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.
