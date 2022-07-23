The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Daniel Bean, 51, 200 block of Avalon Road, Venice. Charge: burglary — unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: $1,500.
• Ja Charles, 27, 800 block of Forrest Street, Nokomis. Charge: battery — by person detained in prison or jail facility. Bond: $1,500.
• Anthony Marcello, 59, Venice. Charge: larceny — petty theft from merchant, farm, or transit prior conviction. Bond: $500.
• Adam Walkup, 42, 1100 block of Donna Way, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Aaron Pol, 42, 70 block of Ginger Road, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; loitering or prowling. Bond: $2,120.
• Whitney Pol, 35, 70 block of Ginger Road, Venice. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $120.
• Scott Glasz, 56, 2400 block of Terracina Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation — Widman Act — original charges of driving while license suspended or revoked second conviction, DUI fourth or subsequent, and false identification given to law enforcement. Bond: none.
• Trevor Floyd, 46, 600 block of Eaglenook Way, Osprey. Charge: trespassing — occupied structure or conveyance. Bond: $500.
• Jamie Gillins, 31, 200 block of Alsace Avenue, Venice. Charges: moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked third subsequent violation; non moving traffic violation — attached registration license plate not assigned; probation violation — Widman Act — original charge of 2 counts possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Anthony Marcello, 59, Venice. Charge: out of county warrant — Lee County — failure to appear on original charge of petty theft second degree first offense. Bond: none.
• Arthur Marchione, 50, Nokomis. Charges: flee or elude police — with lights siren active; resist officer — obstruct without violence; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of 2 counts damage property $200 and under; contempt of court — failure to appear — original charges of petty theft first offense, trespassing, and resist officer without violence; contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of damage property under $200; contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of dangerous drugs keep, shop or vehicle, for drugs first violation. Bond: $57,500.
• Tyler Griffin, 25, 13000 block of Vancanza Drive, Venice. Charges: trespassing — fail to leave property upon order by owner; resist officer — obstruct without violence; probation violation — original charge of petty theft between $100 and $750; probation violation — original charge of leave scene of accident without giving information less than $50 damage. Bond: none.
• Jennie Brandt, 48, 500 block of Portia Street, Nokomis. Charge: 2 counts drug possession — controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $3,000.
• Jonathon Whitford, 42, 100 block of North Pearl Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: possess burglary tools — with intent to use; carrying concealed weapon — unlicensed electric weapon or device — open knife or blade. Bond: $2,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Brian Bowen, 39, 500 block of Lake of the Woods Drive, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — subutex; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — psilocybin mushrooms; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
• Demeco Dorsett, 47, Fort Myers. Charge: moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked, second subsequent offense. Bond: $500.
• Patricia Fortunato, 67, 600 block of White Pine Tree Avenue, Venice. Charges: DUI; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $620.
• Leonard Cruz, 39, Kissimmee. Charges: marijuana possession; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.
• Jennifer Rodriguez, 40, Davie. Charges: marijuana possession; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.
• Thomas Filar, 61, 400 block of Menendez Street, Venice. Charges: disorderly intoxication — public place cause disturbance; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $620.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:
• Theresa Reynolds, 57, Sarasota. Charge: DUI — serious bodily injury to another. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Kayla Masek, 31, 200 block of Mount Vernon Drive, Venice. Charge: moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid licenses. Bond: $120.
The Department of Corrections Probation reported the following arrest:
• Jeffrey Chung, 39, 700 block of Nokomis Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charges of 2 counts possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.
