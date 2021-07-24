The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Dennis Petersen, 47, 400 block of East Venice Avenue, Venice. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription — fentanyl. Bond: $1,500.

• Bobbie Stange, 48, 100 block of Verona Street, Nokomis. Charges: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of battery touch or strike; conditional release violation — pretrial release condition violation for domestic violence. Bond: none.

• Joseph Walker, 29, 4500 block of Crystal Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of aggravated assault with weapon, no intent to kill. Bond: none.

• Ryan Segraves, 35, 100 block of Kenwood Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of petty theft, first offense. Bond: $1,500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Zackary Marrone, 28, 300 block of Alba Street East, Venice. Charges: trespassing — failure to leave property upon order by owner; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $1,000.

• Chunyue Wu, 61, Flushing, New York. Charge: prostitution — engage, commit or offer prostitution, first violation. Bond: $120.


The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Mercedes Annable-Stiner, 39, 800 block of Acadia Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.

• Kamila Olsavska, 26, 9000 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Fentanyl. Bond: $1,500.

The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:

• Carla Crawford, 57, Jacksonville. Charge: DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $500.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Chantia Burns, 22, 100 block of Ruby Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: out-of-county warrant — Manatee County — violation of court conditions. Bond: none.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

