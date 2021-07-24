POLICE BEAT Police Beat for July 24, 2021 Jul 24, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:• Dennis Petersen, 47, 400 block of East Venice Avenue, Venice. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription — fentanyl. Bond: $1,500.• Bobbie Stange, 48, 100 block of Verona Street, Nokomis. Charges: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of battery touch or strike; conditional release violation — pretrial release condition violation for domestic violence. Bond: none.• Joseph Walker, 29, 4500 block of Crystal Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of aggravated assault with weapon, no intent to kill. Bond: none.• Ryan Segraves, 35, 100 block of Kenwood Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of petty theft, first offense. Bond: $1,500.The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:• Zackary Marrone, 28, 300 block of Alba Street East, Venice. Charges: trespassing — failure to leave property upon order by owner; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $1,000.• Chunyue Wu, 61, Flushing, New York. Charge: prostitution — engage, commit or offer prostitution, first violation. Bond: $120.The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:• Mercedes Annable-Stiner, 39, 800 block of Acadia Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.• Kamila Olsavska, 26, 9000 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Fentanyl. Bond: $1,500.The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:• Carla Crawford, 57, Jacksonville. Charge: DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $500.The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:• Chantia Burns, 22, 100 block of Ruby Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: out-of-county warrant — Manatee County — violation of court conditions. Bond: none. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Compiled by Morgan Simpson Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Cops: Three dead in an apparent murder-suicide Gruters accused of sexual harassment Congressman has COVID-19 Cutting controversy: 'Dangerous' banyan tree coming down Republican: Trump trashes the truth Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Cops: Three dead in an apparent murder-suicide Gruters accused of sexual harassment Congressman has COVID-19 Cutting controversy: 'Dangerous' banyan tree coming down Republican: Trump trashes the truth Calendar
