The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Alexander Mendez, 37, 40 block of West Oak Street, Osprey. Charges: domestic aggravated battery — knew or should have known victim pregnant; aggravated battery — cause bodily harm or disability; kidnap or false imprisonment — adult domestic; obstructing justice — tampering in second degree felony proceeding. Bond: $500,000.
• Scott Onofrio, 52, 200 block of Coral Road, Venice. Charges: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of burglary of unoccupied dwelling unarmed and drugs possession — controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $50,000.
• Dilan Ceballostrujillo, 25, 200 block of South Venice Boulevard, Venice. Charge: moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
• Eric Sherman, 44, 1800 block of South Tamiami Trail, Osprey. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: $5,000.
• Carmen Jacene, 52, 300 block of Southland Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of aggravated assault with weapon no intent to kill and two counts simple battery. Bond: none.
• Aristotle Omalley, 44, 100 block of South Ruby Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of DUI and resist officer with violence. Bond: none.
• Julie Vesselle, 65, 200 block of Maler Drive, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Wendy Waltz, 61, 300 block of Glen Oak Road, Venice. Charges: burglary — occupied conveyance unarmed; larceny — petty theft second degree, two or more theft conviction. Bond: $9,000.
• Jessica Malchow, 38, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: fraud or false statement — to obtain reemployment assistance. Bond: $1,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Armando Gonzalez, 40, Largo, Charges: moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license; nonmoving traffic violation — attached registration license plate not assigned; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $740.
The Sarasota Airport Authority Police reported the following arrests:
• Bobby Estes, 60, 600 block of Bird Bay Drive East, Venice. Charge: license registration weapon — carry concealed weapon or firearm specific locations — airport. Bond: $120.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:
• Nilsa Ramos, 39, North Port. Charge: DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $500.
• Jay Fowler, 30, Yaphank, N.Y. Charges: vehicle theft — grand theft of motor vehicle; burglary — unoccupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: $9,000.
