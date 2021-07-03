The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Richard Dutt, 69, 300 block of Trinity Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

• Thomas Ferguson, 63, 500 block of Kenwood Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Whitney Pol, 34, 70 block of Ginger Road, Venice. Charge: larceny — grand theft more than $750 but less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.

• Ian Mahmudi, 35, 1400 block of Ravenna Circle, Venice. Charge: out-of-county warrant — Lee County — failure to appear on original charge of driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.

• Grace Zelazney, 33, 700 block of Kimball Road, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — clonazepam; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — alprazolam; probation violation — original charges of four counts of fraud, grand theft and possession of methamphetamine; probation violation — original charges of three counts of fraud; probation violation — original charges of possession of methamphetamine and other drug, sell or deliver. Bond: none.

• Rafael Gonzales Torres, 28, 500 block of Center Road, Venice. Charge: fraud insufficient funds check — make, utter or issue $150 or over. Bond: $1,500.

• Shea Dudley, 37, 100 block of South Tamiami Trail, Osprey. Charge: trespassing — occupied structure or conveyance. Bond: $500.

• Robert Manchaster, 51, 1100 block of Pineland Avenue, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charges of larceny theft, theft from person over 65, fraud and deal in stolen property. Bond: none.

• Mercedes Annable-Stiner, 39, 800 block of Acadia Court, Venice. Charges: drug possession — possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,000.

• Robert Knowlton, 46, 3200 block of Rustic Road, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of organized fraud under $20,000. Bond: none.

• Robert Six, 32, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of larceny — petty theft, first offense. Bond: $5,000.

• Zachary De La Rue, 18, 1200 block of Dona Way, Nokomis. Charge: larceny — grand theft more than $5,000 but less than $10,000. Bond: $1,500.

• Justin Lentini, 24, 100 block of Auster Road, Venice. Charges: five counts of probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.

• Teal Thomson, 30, 5700 block of Oxalis Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — violate injunction protection domestic violence. Bond: none.

• Troy Ulrich, 53, 400 block of Ceil Drive, Nokomis. Charges: probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance and tampering with evidence; probation violation — original charge of driving while license suspended — felony. Bond: none.

• Nathaniel Huger, 52, 800 block of Palmetto Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation — possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.

• James Davidson, 35, Nokomis. Charge: sex offender violation — fail to report driver license office change of address. Bond: none.

• April Reid, 42, 500 block of Glen Oak Road, Venice. Charges: DUI; DUI — damage to property or person; DUI — .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $740.

• Brandon Neri, 26, 700 block of North Jackson Road, Venice. Charges: probation violation — original charge of reckless driving with alcohol as a significant factor; probation violation — original charge of driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $5,000.


The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Dominic Hall, 18, Sarasota. Charges: two counts of domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Monica Hall, 41, Maricopa, Arizona. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Justin Lentini, 24, 100 block of Auster Road, Venice. Charge: drug sell — within 1,000 feet of public housing — alprazolam. Bond: $7,500.

• Kieran Herrera, 41, 200 block of Malvern Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Wilberto Maldonado, 30, 4900 block of Bella Terra Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Jerry Sabo, 59, Sarasota. Charge: municipal ordinance violation — open container of alcohol in public place. Bond: $120.

• Katty Cabreja, 24, Sarasota. Charges: DUI; marijuana possession. Bond: $620.

• Joseph Pettinato, 59, 100 block of Happy Haven Drive, Osprey. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Joshua Hicks, 35, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant — Charlotte County — violation of probation on original charge of first-degree petty theft. Bond: none.

• Abriaon Marion, 31, North Port. Charges: two counts cocaine sell; opium or derivative sell — Fentanyl; public order crimes — use two-way communication device to facilitate felony. Bond: $24,000.

• Andrew Whalen, 22, 1000 block of Elaine Street, Venice. Charges: probation violation — original charge of battery touch or strike; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: none.

• Elizabeth Stockbridge, 52, 900 block of West Trinidad Avenue, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of DUI. Bond: $5,000.

The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:

• Timothy Barbeau, 27, Tampa. Charges: vehicle theft — grand theft of motor vehicle; property crimes — possess vehicle with altered numbers; stolen property, dealing or trafficking in stolen property. Bond: $10,500.

• Joseph Arbanas, 18, Bradenton. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; marijuana possession; possession of drug paraphernalia; liquor possession by person under 21. Bond: $2,620.

• Shayna Paquette, 18, Bradenton. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; marijuana possession; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.

• Celso Ramirez Barrios, 31, Ruskin. Charge: moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.

• Mitkumar Patel, 25, Manchester, Tennessee. Charges: synthetic narcotic distribution; drug possession — actual constructive possession synthetic cannabinoid; possession of drug paraphernalia; DUI. Bond: $9,620.

• Rickey Lambert, 20, Bradenton. Charges: possess counterfeited drivers license or ID card; DUI — damage to property or person; hit-and-run. Bond: $2,120.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments