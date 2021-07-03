The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Richard Dutt, 69, 300 block of Trinity Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
• Thomas Ferguson, 63, 500 block of Kenwood Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Whitney Pol, 34, 70 block of Ginger Road, Venice. Charge: larceny — grand theft more than $750 but less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
• Ian Mahmudi, 35, 1400 block of Ravenna Circle, Venice. Charge: out-of-county warrant — Lee County — failure to appear on original charge of driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.
• Grace Zelazney, 33, 700 block of Kimball Road, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — clonazepam; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — alprazolam; probation violation — original charges of four counts of fraud, grand theft and possession of methamphetamine; probation violation — original charges of three counts of fraud; probation violation — original charges of possession of methamphetamine and other drug, sell or deliver. Bond: none.
• Rafael Gonzales Torres, 28, 500 block of Center Road, Venice. Charge: fraud insufficient funds check — make, utter or issue $150 or over. Bond: $1,500.
• Shea Dudley, 37, 100 block of South Tamiami Trail, Osprey. Charge: trespassing — occupied structure or conveyance. Bond: $500.
• Robert Manchaster, 51, 1100 block of Pineland Avenue, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charges of larceny theft, theft from person over 65, fraud and deal in stolen property. Bond: none.
• Mercedes Annable-Stiner, 39, 800 block of Acadia Court, Venice. Charges: drug possession — possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,000.
• Robert Knowlton, 46, 3200 block of Rustic Road, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of organized fraud under $20,000. Bond: none.
• Robert Six, 32, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of larceny — petty theft, first offense. Bond: $5,000.
• Zachary De La Rue, 18, 1200 block of Dona Way, Nokomis. Charge: larceny — grand theft more than $5,000 but less than $10,000. Bond: $1,500.
• Justin Lentini, 24, 100 block of Auster Road, Venice. Charges: five counts of probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Teal Thomson, 30, 5700 block of Oxalis Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — violate injunction protection domestic violence. Bond: none.
• Troy Ulrich, 53, 400 block of Ceil Drive, Nokomis. Charges: probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance and tampering with evidence; probation violation — original charge of driving while license suspended — felony. Bond: none.
• Nathaniel Huger, 52, 800 block of Palmetto Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation — possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.
• James Davidson, 35, Nokomis. Charge: sex offender violation — fail to report driver license office change of address. Bond: none.
• April Reid, 42, 500 block of Glen Oak Road, Venice. Charges: DUI; DUI — damage to property or person; DUI — .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $740.
• Brandon Neri, 26, 700 block of North Jackson Road, Venice. Charges: probation violation — original charge of reckless driving with alcohol as a significant factor; probation violation — original charge of driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $5,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Dominic Hall, 18, Sarasota. Charges: two counts of domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Monica Hall, 41, Maricopa, Arizona. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Justin Lentini, 24, 100 block of Auster Road, Venice. Charge: drug sell — within 1,000 feet of public housing — alprazolam. Bond: $7,500.
• Kieran Herrera, 41, 200 block of Malvern Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Wilberto Maldonado, 30, 4900 block of Bella Terra Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Jerry Sabo, 59, Sarasota. Charge: municipal ordinance violation — open container of alcohol in public place. Bond: $120.
• Katty Cabreja, 24, Sarasota. Charges: DUI; marijuana possession. Bond: $620.
• Joseph Pettinato, 59, 100 block of Happy Haven Drive, Osprey. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Joshua Hicks, 35, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant — Charlotte County — violation of probation on original charge of first-degree petty theft. Bond: none.
• Abriaon Marion, 31, North Port. Charges: two counts cocaine sell; opium or derivative sell — Fentanyl; public order crimes — use two-way communication device to facilitate felony. Bond: $24,000.
• Andrew Whalen, 22, 1000 block of Elaine Street, Venice. Charges: probation violation — original charge of battery touch or strike; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: none.
• Elizabeth Stockbridge, 52, 900 block of West Trinidad Avenue, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of DUI. Bond: $5,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:
• Timothy Barbeau, 27, Tampa. Charges: vehicle theft — grand theft of motor vehicle; property crimes — possess vehicle with altered numbers; stolen property, dealing or trafficking in stolen property. Bond: $10,500.
• Joseph Arbanas, 18, Bradenton. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; marijuana possession; possession of drug paraphernalia; liquor possession by person under 21. Bond: $2,620.
• Shayna Paquette, 18, Bradenton. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; marijuana possession; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
• Celso Ramirez Barrios, 31, Ruskin. Charge: moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
• Mitkumar Patel, 25, Manchester, Tennessee. Charges: synthetic narcotic distribution; drug possession — actual constructive possession synthetic cannabinoid; possession of drug paraphernalia; DUI. Bond: $9,620.
• Rickey Lambert, 20, Bradenton. Charges: possess counterfeited drivers license or ID card; DUI — damage to property or person; hit-and-run. Bond: $2,120.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.