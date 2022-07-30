Police Beat for July 30, 2022 Jul 30, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:• Robert Michael Frank III, 33, 400 block of Jessica St. Nokomis. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.• Glenn Harold Markos, 69, 300 block of E. Aurora St, Venice. Charge: probation violation (original charge of DUI with property damage). Bond: $5,000.• Frank Allen Broz III, 46, 600 block of Dolphin Road, Venice. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.• Jaymes Anthony Jordan, 32, 100 block of Sierra St. Nokomis. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $120.• Steven Michael Terrell Jr., 38, 300 block of Pinebrook Drive, Venice. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $120.The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:• Michael Steven Langford, 59, 100 block of Palm Ave., Nokomis. Charge: probation violation (original charge of possession of a controlled substance). Bond: none. • Brian K. Raymond, 28, 900 block of Jamaica Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation (original charge of aggravated assault with a weapon without intent to kill). Bond: none.• Jacob Tyler Lowe, 37, 1100 block of Falcon Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of violation of probation (original charges of simple battery). Bond: none.Sex offender registration:• Michael Paul Kastruba, 57, North Seaboard Avenue.Criminal registrations• Raven Ales Blood, 22, 100 block of Glenwood Ave., Osprey.• Gavin Robley Brown, 20, 800 block of Sea Fox Road, Venice. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) — Compiled Bob Mudge Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Monkeypox appears in Sarasota County Dead tortoises found near FPL work site 'Tiny homes' project approved for Venice Cops: PGT worker punches coworker Nokomis postmaster charged with DUI, battery Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Monkeypox appears in Sarasota County Dead tortoises found near FPL work site 'Tiny homes' project approved for Venice Cops: PGT worker punches coworker Nokomis postmaster charged with DUI, battery Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
