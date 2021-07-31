The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Alandre Cooper, 32, 300 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: cocaine possession; nonmoving traffic violation — possessing cancelled or revoked driver license. Bond: $1,620.

• David Kelly, 62, 500 block of Pinewood Ave., Nokomis. Charge: two counts of probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.

• Kristin Painchaud, 54, 900 block of Chickadee Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: none.

• Rachel August, 36, 1400 block of Pine St., Nokomis. Charge: fraud by impersonation — use or possess identification of another person without consent. Bond: $1,500.


• Mercedes Annable-Stiner, 39, 800 block of Acadia Road, Venice. Charge: selling drugs within 1,000 feet of a specified area. Bond: $7,500.

• Dale Scott, 38, 1900 block of Kilpatrick Road, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of burglary of an unoccupied structure. Bond: none.

• Amanda Wessel, 31, 100 block of North Ravenna St., Nokomis. Charge: three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.

• Jennie Brandt, 47, 900 block of Posadas Ave., Venice. Charges: two counts of probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments