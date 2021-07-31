POLICE BEAT Police Beat for July 31, 2021 Jul 31, 2021 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:• Alandre Cooper, 32, 300 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: cocaine possession; nonmoving traffic violation — possessing cancelled or revoked driver license. Bond: $1,620.• David Kelly, 62, 500 block of Pinewood Ave., Nokomis. Charge: two counts of probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.• Kristin Painchaud, 54, 900 block of Chickadee Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: none.• Rachel August, 36, 1400 block of Pine St., Nokomis. Charge: fraud by impersonation — use or possess identification of another person without consent. Bond: $1,500.• Mercedes Annable-Stiner, 39, 800 block of Acadia Road, Venice. Charge: selling drugs within 1,000 feet of a specified area. Bond: $7,500.• Dale Scott, 38, 1900 block of Kilpatrick Road, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of burglary of an unoccupied structure. Bond: none.• Amanda Wessel, 31, 100 block of North Ravenna St., Nokomis. Charge: three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.• Jennie Brandt, 47, 900 block of Posadas Ave., Venice. Charges: two counts of probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Compiled by Morgan Simpson Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Cops: Woman arrested for prostitution connected to local massage parlor Four killed in I-75 crash; men had been changing flat tire Cops: Three dead in an apparent murder-suicide Area business provides eco-friendly burial Local skateboarder competes at the Tokyo Olympics Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Cops: Woman arrested for prostitution connected to local massage parlor Four killed in I-75 crash; men had been changing flat tire Cops: Three dead in an apparent murder-suicide Area business provides eco-friendly burial Local skateboarder competes at the Tokyo Olympics Calendar
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.