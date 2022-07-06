The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Richard Banks, 44, 600 block of Southland Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $5,000.
• Donny Cantrell, 67, 400 block of Sunnyside Road, Venice. Charges: resist officer — interfere with law enforcement officer with violence; disorderly intoxication — public place cause disturbance; battery — touch or strike. Bond: $2,120.
• Carolyn Wojtczak, 32, 100 block of North Ruby Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: burglary — occupied structure unarmed. Bond: $7,500.
• Samuel Engardio, 33, 1500 block Nantucket Road, Venice. Charge: disorderly intoxication — public place cause disturbance. Bond: $120.
• Marvin Schrock, 50, 300 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: DUI; DUI — damage to property or person; non moving traffic violation — fail to register motor vehicle; out of county warrant — Manatee County — original charge of grand theft over $20,000 but less than $100,000. Bond: none.
• Maximus Bennett, 19, 200 block of Hibiscus Street, Nokomis. Charges: escape — prisoner escape or attempt escape; resist officer — obstruct without violence; liquor possession — by person under 21 years old first offense; carrying concealed weapon — unlicensed firearm; fraud — possess blank or fictitious unlawful drivers license or identification. Bond: $11,120.
• Raul Ramirez-Dominguez, 27, 200 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Nokomis. Charges: domestic battery — touch or strike; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $2,000.
• Michelle Hubbard, 47, 400 block of Venice Bypass, Venice. Charge: larceny — other theft. Bond: $120.
• Arthur Marchione, 50, Nokomis. Charge: aggravated battery — person uses a deadly weapon. Bond: $25,000.
• Olga Zavorotnaya, 40, 2600 block of Executive Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI — blood alcohol .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
• Sabas Carmona Avalos, 45, 2000 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: battery — touch or strike. Bond: $500.
• Chase Young, 37, 700 block of Acadia Road, Venice. Charge: 2 counts of resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $1,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Glenn Zimmerman, 65, 700 block of Village Circle, Venice. Charges: hit and run — leave scene of crash involve damage to property; moving traffic violation — reckless drive damage person or property. Bond: $620.
• Lona Lee, 51, 200 block of Third Street, Nokomis. Charges: DUI — fourth or subsequent offense; DUI — damage to property or person; public order crimes — violate non resident exemption drivers license; non moving traffic violation — attached registration license plate not assigned; moving traffic violation — drive with expired license for more than 6 months; non moving traffic violation — fail to register motor vehicle; DUI — blood alcohol .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $4,980.
• David Fowler, 51, 700 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
• Michael Slattery, 58, 300 block of Three Lakes Lane, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Bernabe Gallardo-Orozco, 38, Arcadia. Charges: moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license; fraud impersonation — false identification given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $620.
• Raymond Lanier, 56, Arcadia. Charge: out of county warrant — Volusia County — writ of bodily attachment non payment child support. Bond: $820.
• Eleazar Perez, 21, 1200 block of Barbara Drive, Venice. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — THC. Bond: $1,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.