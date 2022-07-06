police lights.jpg

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Richard Banks, 44, 600 block of Southland Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $5,000.

• Donny Cantrell, 67, 400 block of Sunnyside Road, Venice. Charges: resist officer — interfere with law enforcement officer with violence; disorderly intoxication — public place cause disturbance; battery — touch or strike. Bond: $2,120.

• Carolyn Wojtczak, 32, 100 block of North Ruby Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: burglary — occupied structure unarmed. Bond: $7,500.

• Samuel Engardio, 33, 1500 block Nantucket Road, Venice. Charge: disorderly intoxication — public place cause disturbance. Bond: $120.

• Marvin Schrock, 50, 300 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: DUI; DUI — damage to property or person; non moving traffic violation — fail to register motor vehicle; out of county warrant — Manatee County — original charge of grand theft over $20,000 but less than $100,000. Bond: none.

• Maximus Bennett, 19, 200 block of Hibiscus Street, Nokomis. Charges: escape — prisoner escape or attempt escape; resist officer — obstruct without violence; liquor possession — by person under 21 years old first offense; carrying concealed weapon — unlicensed firearm; fraud — possess blank or fictitious unlawful drivers license or identification. Bond: $11,120.

• Raul Ramirez-Dominguez, 27, 200 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Nokomis. Charges: domestic battery — touch or strike; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $2,000.

• Michelle Hubbard, 47, 400 block of Venice Bypass, Venice. Charge: larceny — other theft. Bond: $120.

• Arthur Marchione, 50, Nokomis. Charge: aggravated battery — person uses a deadly weapon. Bond: $25,000.

• Olga Zavorotnaya, 40, 2600 block of Executive Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI — blood alcohol .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.


• Sabas Carmona Avalos, 45, 2000 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: battery — touch or strike. Bond: $500.

• Chase Young, 37, 700 block of Acadia Road, Venice. Charge: 2 counts of resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $1,000.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Glenn Zimmerman, 65, 700 block of Village Circle, Venice. Charges: hit and run — leave scene of crash involve damage to property; moving traffic violation — reckless drive damage person or property. Bond: $620.

• Lona Lee, 51, 200 block of Third Street, Nokomis. Charges: DUI — fourth or subsequent offense; DUI — damage to property or person; public order crimes — violate non resident exemption drivers license; non moving traffic violation — attached registration license plate not assigned; moving traffic violation — drive with expired license for more than 6 months; non moving traffic violation — fail to register motor vehicle; DUI — blood alcohol .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $4,980.

• David Fowler, 51, 700 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.

• Michael Slattery, 58, 300 block of Three Lakes Lane, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Bernabe Gallardo-Orozco, 38, Arcadia. Charges: moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license; fraud impersonation — false identification given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $620.

• Raymond Lanier, 56, Arcadia. Charge: out of county warrant — Volusia County — writ of bodily attachment non payment child support. Bond: $820.

• Eleazar Perez, 21, 1200 block of Barbara Drive, Venice. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — THC. Bond: $1,500.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

