The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Michael Capuano, 35, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $10,000.
• Marianne Dolleman, 48, 1400 block of Graham Road, Venice. Charge: drugs traffic — controlled substance — fentanyl. Bond: $20,000.
• Michael Burchard, 48, 300 Center Road, Venice. Charge: DUI; three counts DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $1,620.
• Wendy Collier-Phillips, 46, 3200 Nocturne Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Jeffrey Scott, 34, 600 block of Flamingo Road, Venice. Charges: loitering or prowling; out of county warrant — Citrus County — Widman Act — violation of probation on original charge of aggravated assault with weapon, grand theft firearm and possession of weapon by felon. Bond: none.
• Michael Miller, 52, 600 block of Poinciana Road, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: $10,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Jerry Sabo, 59, Sarasota. Charge: municipal ordinance violation — open container of alcohol in public place. Bond: $120.
• Katty Cabreja, 24, Sarasota. Charges: DUI; marijuana possession. Bond: $620.
• Joseph Pettinato, 59, 100 block of Happy Haven Drive, Osprey. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Joshua Hicks, 35, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant — Charlotte County — violation of probation on original charge of first-degree petty theft. Bond: none.
• Abriaon Marion, 31, North Port. Charges: two counts cocaine sell; opium or derivative sell — fentanyl; public order crimes — use two-way communication device to facilitate felony. Bond: $24,000.
• Andrew Whalen, 22, 1000 block of Elaine Street, Venice. Charges: probation violation — original charge of battery touch or strike; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: none.
• Elizabeth Stockbridge, 52, 900 block of West Trinidad Avenue, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of DUI. Bond: $5,000.
• Joseph Sutton, 53. Charge: probation violation — possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Tamara Campion, 60, 60 block of Hyacinth Street, Nokomis. Charge: DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $500.
• Fisnik Malici, 38, 60 block of Explorer Drive, Osprey. Charges: DUI; DUI — refuse to submit DUI test after license suspended; moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $740.
• Michael Lagaipa, 25, 200 block of Carissa Street, Nokomis. Charge: damage property-criminal mischief — $1000 or more. Bond: $1,500.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:
• Timothy Barbeau, 27, Tampa. Charges: vehicle theft — grand theft of motor vehicle; property crimes — possess vehicle with altered numbers; stolen property, dealing or trafficking in stolen property. Bond: $10,500.
• Joseph Arbanas, 18, Bradenton. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; marijuana possession; possession of drug paraphernalia; liquor possession by person under 21. Bond: $2,620.
• Shayna Paquette, 18, Bradenton. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; marijuana possession; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
• Celso Ramirez Barrios, 31, Ruskin. Charge: moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
• Mitkumar Patel, 25, Manchester, Tennessee. Charges: synthetic narcotic distribution; drug possession — actual constructive possession synthetic cannabinoid; possession of drug paraphernalia; DUI. Bond: $9,620.
• Rickey Lambert, 20, Bradenton. Charges: possess counterfeited drivers license or ID card; DUI — damage to property or person; hit-and-run. Bond: $2,120.
• Jonathan Risser, 37, Sarasota. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked; nonmoving traffic violation — attach registration license plate not assigned. Bond: $1,740.
• Jason Snow, 39, Sarasota. Charge: DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $500.
• Kim Robinson, 58, Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Kathleen Sibley, 57, 200 block of East Nippino Trail, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery — cause bodily harm. Bond: none.
