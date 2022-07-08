police lights.jpg

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Chase Young, 37, 700 block of Acadia Road, Venice. Charge: stolen property — dealing or traffic stolen property. Bond: $7,500.

• George Bellan, 29, Nokomis. Charge: simple assault — intent threat to do violence. Bond: none.

• Theodore White, 58, 100 block of Orange Grove Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked second subsequent offense. Bond: $500.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

