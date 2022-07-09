• George Bellan, 29, Nokomis. Charge: simple assault — intent threat to do violence. Bond: none.
• Theodore White, 58, 100 block of Orange Grove Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked second subsequent offense. Bond: $500.
• Ashley Kipp, 33, 100 block of North Verona Street, Nokomis. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — fentanyl; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — alprazolam. Bond: $3,000.
• Rex Peters, 44, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Carolyn Wojtczak, 32, 100 block of North Ruby Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: 3 counts burglary — unoccupied structure unarmed; larceny — tamper or damage utility fixture, second degree first offense; damage property over $200 but under $1,000. Bond: $5,120.
Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Troy Osborn, 44, 19000 block of Ortona Street, Venice. Charges: probation violation — original charge of reckless driving, DUI reduced; probation violation — original charge of DUI and property damage. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:
• James Weaver, 74, St. Simons Island, Ga. Charge: aggravated assault — with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
