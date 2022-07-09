police lights.jpg

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Ann Guy, 59, 600 block of Back Nine Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Tonya Kane, 44, 700 block of Kimball Road, Venice. Charge: fraud swindle — defraud financial institution. Bond: $7,500.

• Angela OBrien, 58, 900 block of Fundy Road, Venice. Charges: county ordinance violation — park hours of use violation; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $620.

• Zachary Gardner, 30, 1000 block of Sunrise Road, Venice. Charges: battery — on officer, firefighter, or EMT; DUI second offense; DUI — refuse to submit DUI testing. Bond: none.

• Casey Hazen, 36, 200 block of Shadylawn Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine. Bond: $1,500.

• Chase Young, 37, 700 block of Acadia Road, Venice. Charge: stolen property — dealing or traffic stolen property. Bond: $7,500.

• George Bellan, 29, Nokomis. Charge: simple assault — intent threat to do violence. Bond: none.


• Theodore White, 58, 100 block of Orange Grove Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked second subsequent offense. Bond: $500.

• Ashley Kipp, 33, 100 block of North Verona Street, Nokomis. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — fentanyl; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — alprazolam. Bond: $3,000.

• Rex Peters, 44, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Carolyn Wojtczak, 32, 100 block of North Ruby Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: 3 counts burglary — unoccupied structure unarmed; larceny — tamper or damage utility fixture, second degree first offense; damage property over $200 but under $1,000. Bond: $5,120.

Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Troy Osborn, 44, 19000 block of Ortona Street, Venice. Charges: probation violation — original charge of reckless driving, DUI reduced; probation violation — original charge of DUI and property damage. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:

• James Weaver, 74, St. Simons Island, Ga. Charge: aggravated assault — with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

