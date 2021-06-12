The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Jamie Bloom, 34, 40 block of West Oak Street, Osprey. Charge: out-of-county warrant — Hillsborough County — possession of a controlled substance; out-of-county warrant — Hillsborough County — possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.

• Dean Miller, 55, 2600 block of Osage Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of DUI, third offense. Bond: $15,000.

• Emma Sekuler, 39, 500 block of North Tamiami Trail, Nokomis. Charge: out-of-county warrant — Hillsborough County — possession of a controlled substance; out-of-county warrant — Hillsborough County — possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.

• Adam Hubbard, 58, 70 block of Ginger Road, Venice. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription — Methamphetamine. Bond: $1,500.

• Clare Therieau, 57, 200 block of Randolph Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Robert Breeden, 54, 300 block of Cabana Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Marlene Hogeland, 75, 5800 block of Adams Road, Venice. Charge: trespassing — fail to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.

• Samantha Everett, 31, 300 block of North Havana Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — violating injunction protection for domestic violence. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Gail Levy, 50, 100 block of Woodingham Drive, Venice. Charge: out-of-county warrant — Charlotte County — failure to appear on original charge of driving with license expired over six months. Bond: $500.

• Travis Beckwith, 24, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Earl Grace, 23, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant — DeSoto County — violation of probation on original charge of grand theft motor vehicle. Bond: $5,000.

• Jonathan Arocho, 25, Cutler Bay, Florida. Charge: fraud — obtaining controlled substance by fraud. Bond: $1,500.


• Jeffery Lavelle, 64, 700 block of Carefree Street, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

• Nicolas Serrano, 23, Miramar, Florida. Charge: drug possession with intent to sell — Xanax; opium or derivative possession — with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver — Oxycodone; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

• Justin Dahlin, 29, Sarasota. Charge: out-of-county warrant — Hillsborough County — violation of probation on original charge of false imprisonment. Bond: none.

The Department of Corrections Probation reported the following arrest:

• Richard Rivers, 44, 500 block of La Gorce Drive, Venice. Charges: two counts of probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance; probation violation — original charge of retail theft; probation violation — original charge of possession of a controlled substance and obstructing crime investigation. Bond: none.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Ricky Britt, 34, 100 block of Kenwood Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: burglary — unoccupied structure, unarmed; burglary tools possession — with intent to use; probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance; probation violation — original charge of simple battery. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Paul McCumbers, 74, 18900 block of Formosa Street, Venice. Charge: DUI — second offense. Bond: $1,000.

The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:

• Michael Mendola, 30, Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Rudi Perez Garcia, 21, 5200 block of Barbara Street, Venice. Charge: DUI with damage to property or person; moving traffic violation — operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $620.

• Theodore Merritt, 47, 1500 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI with damage to property or person. Bond: $500.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

