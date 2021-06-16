The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Clare Therieau, 57, 200 block of Randolph Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Robert Breeden, 54, 300 block of Cabana Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Marlene Hogeland, 75, 5800 block of Adams Road, Venice. Charge: trespassing — fail to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.
• Samantha Everett, 31, 300 block of North Havana Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — violating injunction protection for domestic violence; out of county warrant — St. Lucie County — Widman Act — violation of probation on original charge of grand theft motor vehicle. Bond: none.
• Robert Tinsley, 42, 1100 Jamaica Road, Venice. Charges: larceny — use of anti-shoplifting control device countermeasure; larceny — petty theft first degree more than $100 but less than $750. Bond: $2,000.
• Eric Davenport, 43, Osprey. Charges: burglary — occupied structure unarmed; larceny — petty theft second degree third subsequent offense. Bond: $9,000.
• Ashley Kipp, 32, 1400 block of Edmondson Road, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Karriem McDowell, 19, 600 block of Church Street, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of cocaine sell; contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of DUI and no drivers license; contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of failure to leave info unattended vehicle property damage. Bond: $12,000.
• Sandra Izykowska, 32, 100 block of Paddington Road, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $2,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Gail Levy, 50, 100 block of Woodingham Drive, Venice. Charge: out-of-county warrant — Charlotte County — failure to appear on original charge of driving with license expired over six months. Bond: $500.
• Travis Beckwith, 24, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Earl Grace, 23, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant — DeSoto County — violation of probation on original charge of grand theft motor vehicle. Bond: $5,000.
• Jonathan Arocho, 25, Cutler Bay, Florida. Charge: fraud — obtaining controlled substance by fraud. Bond: $1,500.
• Jeffery Lavelle, 64, 700 block of Carefree Street, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
• Nicolas Serrano, 23, Miramar, Florida. Charge: drug possession with intent to sell — Xanax; opium or derivative possession — with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver — Oxycodone; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
• Justin Dahlin, 29, Sarasota. Charge: out-of-county warrant — Hillsborough County — violation of probation on original charge of false imprisonment. Bond: none.
• Autumn Flynn, 22, 500 block of West Venice Avenue, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of DUI damage property vehicle. Bond: $10,000.
• Brendon Rich, 24, 5300 block of Dream Lane, Nokomis. Charge: moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.
The Department of Corrections Probation reported the following arrest:
• Richard Rivers, 44, 500 block of La Gorce Drive, Venice. Charges: two counts of probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance; probation violation — original charge of retail theft; probation violation — original charge of possession of a controlled substance and obstructing crime investigation. Bond: none.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Ricky Britt, 34, 100 block of Kenwood Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: burglary — unoccupied structure, unarmed; burglary tools possession — with intent to use; probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance; probation violation — original charge of simple battery. Bond: none.
• Martin Maroszek, 62, 1200 Paradise Way, Venice. Charge: indecent exposure — exposure of sexual organs second or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Paul McCumbers, 74, 18900 block of Formosa Street, Venice. Charge: DUI — second offense. Bond: $1,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:
• Michael Mendola, 30, Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Rudi Perez Garcia, 21, 5200 block of Barbara Street, Venice. Charge: DUI with damage to property or person; moving traffic violation — operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $620.
• Theodore Merritt, 47, 1500 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI with damage to property or person. Bond: $500.
• Debra Livelybrooks, 65, Bradenton. Charge: moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota County Schools Police Department reported the following arrest:
• James Dethloff, 30, 4200 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charges: larceny — petty theft second degree third subsequent offence; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
