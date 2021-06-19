The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• George Housekeeper, 48, 1900 block of Scotties Place, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,500.

• Samuel Cook, 25, 2100 block of Knights Trail Road, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charges of criminal mischief and trespass failure to leave property. Bond: none.

• Isaac Estrada-Bustos, 33, under 10 block of Bay Acres Avenue, Osprey. Charge: cruelty toward child — abuse without great bodily harm. Bond: $20,000.

• Robert Koch, 48, 9000 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of trespassing property not structure or conveyance. Bond: none.

• Brian Bowen, 38, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to report to offender work program. Bond: none.

• Juan De La Cruz, 35, 1700 block of San Silvestro Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI — damage to property or person; DUI — refuse to submit DUI test after license suspended; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,120.

• Trinidy Salter, 44, 100 block of North Verona Street, Nokomis. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Methamphetamine. Bond: $1,500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Patricia Newi, 58, 200 block of Portofino Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Ricky Britt, 34, 100 block of Kenwood Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: burglary — unoccupied structure, unarmed; burglary tools possession with intent to use; probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance; probation violation — original charge of simple battery. Bond: none.


• Martin Maroszek, 62, 1200 block of Paradise Way, Venice. Charge: indecent exposure — exposure of sexual organs, second or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Paul McCumbers, 74, 18900 block of Formosa Street, Venice. Charge: DUI — second offense. Bond: $1,000.

The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:

• Michael Mendola, 30, Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Rudi Perez Garcia, 21, 5200 block of Barbara Street, Venice. Charge: DUI with damage to property or person; moving traffic violation — operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $620.

• Theodore Merritt, 47, 1500 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI with damage to property or person. Bond: $500.

• Debra Livelybrooks, 65, Bradenton. Charge: moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.

• Mickey Gardner, 45, Fort Myers. Charges: nonmoving traffic violation — failure to register motor vehicle; three counts of resisting an officer — obstruction without violence; possession of drug paraphernalia; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked; DUI. Bond: $2,360.

The Sarasota County Schools Police Department reported the following arrest:

• James Dethloff, 30, 4200 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charges: larceny — petty theft second-degree, third or subsequent offense; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments