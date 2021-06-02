The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Kristy Brannon, 39, 100 block of Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of burglary of occupied structure and petty theft third conviction. Bond: none.
• Dylan Bobko, 28, 200 block of N. Verona Street, Nokomis. Charge: larceny — grand theft more than $750 but less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
• James Leighton, 35, 1800 block of Park Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of battery second subsequent offense. Bond: $7,500.
• Cheila Concepcion-Perez, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.
• George Boutieller, 59, 1300 block of Pine Needle Road, Venice. Charges: DUI; DUI — .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $240.
• Blake Pavey, 34, 2100 block of Park Road, Venice. Charge: neglect child without great bodily harm. Bond: $15,000.
• Kaitlyn Van Dorn, 33, 2100 block of Park Road, Venice. Charges: probation violation — Widman Act — possession of controlled substance; neglect child without great bodily harm. Bond: none.
• Madison Forsberg, 30, 1100 block of Ringtail Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Eric Davenport, 43, Osprey. Charge: larceny — grand theft over $750 but under $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
• Michael Hodge, 23, 11900 block of Tapestry Lane, Venice. Charge: trespassing — failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.
• Dennis Lindower, 52, 200 block of North Portia Street, Nokomis. Charges: domestic battery — touch or strike; 2 counts of battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• William Strickland, 61, 400 block of Washington Avenue, Osprey. Charges: 2 counts of probation violation — original charges of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Alexander Royak, 25, 600 block of Shamrock Boulevard, Venice. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $50.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:.
• Glenda Crusan, 50, 100 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charges: DUI; resisting officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $620.
• Ihor Yevchak, 45, Tacoma, Washington. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Monica Adami, 58, Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Tyneshia Averette, 27, Bradenton. Charge: out-of-county warrant — Hillsborough County — violation of probation on original charge of felony battery. Bond: none.
• Barry Dekmar, 64, 400 block of Gulf Drive, Venice. Charge: larceny — petty theft second degree third subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
• Pauline Lucas, 78, Venice. Charge: trespassing — failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Michael Hodge, 23, 11000 block of Tapestry Lane, Venice. Charges: aggravated battery — on officer, firefighter, or EMT; resisting officer with violence. Bond: none.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Richard Mood, 52, 4000 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: damage property — $1,000 or more. Bond: $1,500.
• Jamarcus Charles, 26, 800 block of Forest Street, Nokomis. Charge: battery — prior conviction battery commit second subsequent battery — dating violence. Bond: none.
• Mary Rossi, 57, 100 block of Oleander Street, Nokomis. Charges: flee or elude police — flee with disregard of safety of safety to persons or property; trespassing — failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $9,000.
• Amber Armstrong, 33, 200 block of Golf Club Lane, Venice. Charges: neglect child without great bodily harm; cocaine possession. Bond: $3,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:
• David Carmona, 40, Naples. Charge: moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked subsequent offense. Bond: $500.
• Nathan Troupe, 35, Sarasota. Charges: moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked; contempt of court — violation injunction protection domestic violence. Bond: $1,620.
• Katrina McCorkle, 45, Sarasota. Charges: DUI — damage to property or person; DUI — .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $620.
