The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Elizabeth Blevins, 58, 600 block of Roanoke Road, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; DUI. Bond: $2,000.
• Allen Johnson, 36, 600 block of Crocus Road, Venice. Charge: drug possession — possession of meth with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver. Bond: $7,500.
• Richard Landis, 57, 300 block of Villanova Road, Venice. Charges: DUI — third violation within 10 years; DUI — refusal to submit DUI test after license suspended; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked, second or subsequent offense; nonmoving traffic violation — failing to notify of change of address. Bond: $2,620.
• Christopher Shoupe, 37, 400 block of Bay Point Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — fentanyl; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Danny Couch, 41, 700 block of Poinciana Road, Nokomis. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
• Whitney Pol, 34, 70 block of Ginger Road, Venice. Charge: burglary — unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: $1,500.
• Rahpel Spindel, 51, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• JanCarlos Nova, 26, 100 block of Castleberry Court, Venice. Charges: obstructing justice — tampering in noncriminal proceeding — preventing use of 911; domestic battery — touch or strike; resisting officer — obstruction without violence. Bond: none.
• Anthony Solis, 31, 2200 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:
• Theodore Merritt, 47, 1500 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI with damage to property or person. Bond: $500.
• Debra Livelybrooks, 65, Bradenton. Charge: moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.
• Mickey Gardner, 45, Fort Myers. Charges: nonmoving traffic violation — failure to register motor vehicle; three counts of resisting an officer — obstruction without violence; possession of drug paraphernalia; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked; DUI. Bond: $2,360.
The Sarasota County Schools Police Department reported the following arrest:
• James Dethloff, 30, 4200 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charges: larceny — petty theft second-degree, third or subsequent offense; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.