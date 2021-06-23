The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Elizabeth Blevins, 58, 600 block of Roanoke Road, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; DUI. Bond: $2,000.

• Allen Johnson, 36, 600 block of Crocus Road, Venice. Charge: drug possession — possession of meth with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver. Bond: $7,500.

• Richard Landis, 57, 300 block of Villanova Road, Venice. Charges: DUI — third violation within 10 years; DUI — refusal to submit DUI test after license suspended; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked, second or subsequent offense; nonmoving traffic violation — failing to notify of change of address. Bond: $2,620.

• Christopher Shoupe, 37, 400 block of Bay Point Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — fentanyl; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

• Danny Couch, 41, 700 block of Poinciana Road, Nokomis. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.

• Whitney Pol, 34, 70 block of Ginger Road, Venice. Charge: burglary — unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: $1,500.

• Rahpel Spindel, 51, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:


• JanCarlos Nova, 26, 100 block of Castleberry Court, Venice. Charges: obstructing justice — tampering in noncriminal proceeding — preventing use of 911; domestic battery — touch or strike; resisting officer — obstruction without violence. Bond: none.

• Anthony Solis, 31, 2200 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:

• Theodore Merritt, 47, 1500 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI with damage to property or person. Bond: $500.

• Debra Livelybrooks, 65, Bradenton. Charge: moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.

• Mickey Gardner, 45, Fort Myers. Charges: nonmoving traffic violation — failure to register motor vehicle; three counts of resisting an officer — obstruction without violence; possession of drug paraphernalia; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked; DUI. Bond: $2,360.

The Sarasota County Schools Police Department reported the following arrest:

• James Dethloff, 30, 4200 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charges: larceny — petty theft second-degree, third or subsequent offense; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

