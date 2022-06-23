police lights.jpg

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Timothy Connery, 25, 1200 block of Barbara Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of driving while license suspended. Bond: $2,000.

• Pablo Luis Cardelas, 22, 1700 block of Elm Drive, Venice. Charge: trespassing — fail to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.

• Robert Piel, 37, 400 block of Peppertree Road, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

• Kurt Kennedy, 35, 500 block of Shadylawn Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $120.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Jason Adkins, 28, 3300 block of Meadow Run Circle, Venice. Charges: cocaine possession; marijuana possession over 20 grams. Bond: $3,000.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

