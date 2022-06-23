Police Beat for June 23, 2022 Jun 23, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:• Timothy Connery, 25, 1200 block of Barbara Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of driving while license suspended. Bond: $2,000.• Pablo Luis Cardelas, 22, 1700 block of Elm Drive, Venice. Charge: trespassing — fail to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.• Robert Piel, 37, 400 block of Peppertree Road, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.• Kurt Kennedy, 35, 500 block of Shadylawn Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $120.The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:• Jason Adkins, 28, 3300 block of Meadow Run Circle, Venice. Charges: cocaine possession; marijuana possession over 20 grams. Bond: $3,000. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Compiled by Morgan Simpson Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now South Venice cafe closing after 15 years Ringling College sued on fraud, negligence allegations Escaping the horror -- Ukrainians now need help in Venice Cops: Venice man beats naked victim with door Land next to Fox Lea Farm is sold Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now South Venice cafe closing after 15 years Ringling College sued on fraud, negligence allegations Escaping the horror -- Ukrainians now need help in Venice Cops: Venice man beats naked victim with door Land next to Fox Lea Farm is sold Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
