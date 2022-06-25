police lights.jpg

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Timothy Connery, 25, 1200 block of Barbara Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of driving while license suspended. Bond: $2,000.

• Pablo Luis Cardelas, 22, 1700 block of Elm Drive, Venice. Charge: trespassing — fail to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.

• Robert Piel, 37, 400 block of Peppertree Road, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

• Kurt Kennedy, 35, 500 block of Shadylawn Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $120.

• Anna Garrison, 64, 300 block of Casalino Drive, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Cristos Karamitsos, 45, 4400 block of Yacht Club Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of obstruct crime investigation. Bond: none.

• Michael Seward, 43, 600 block of North Tamiami Trail, Nokomis. Charge: battery — cause bodily harm; trespassing — fail to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $1,000.


• Nathan Bowling, 25, 900 block of Addington Court, Venice. Charge: larceny — other theft. Bond: $750.

• Keith Maine, 43, 1800 block of South Tamiami Trail, Osprey. Charges: flee or elude police — flee with disregard of safety to persons or property; non moving traffic violation — fail to register motor vehicle; moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $7,740.

• Allen Johnson, 37, 500 block of South Orange Grove Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — probation violation on original charge of sell, manufacture, deliver or possess controlled substance; contempt of court — failure to appear — probation violation on original charge of possess controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Jason Adkins, 28, 3300 block of Meadow Run Circle, Venice. Charges: cocaine possession; marijuana possession over 20 grams. Bond: $3,000.

• Angel Castillokokko, 26. Charges: possession of weapon or ammo by convicted Florida felon; moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $7,620.

The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:

• Rodney Fox, 47, Sarasota. Charges: 3 counts DUI — damage to property or person; moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,620.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

