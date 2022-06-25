The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Timothy Connery, 25, 1200 block of Barbara Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of driving while license suspended. Bond: $2,000.
• Pablo Luis Cardelas, 22, 1700 block of Elm Drive, Venice. Charge: trespassing — fail to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.
• Robert Piel, 37, 400 block of Peppertree Road, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Kurt Kennedy, 35, 500 block of Shadylawn Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $120.
• Anna Garrison, 64, 300 block of Casalino Drive, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Cristos Karamitsos, 45, 4400 block of Yacht Club Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of obstruct crime investigation. Bond: none.
• Michael Seward, 43, 600 block of North Tamiami Trail, Nokomis. Charge: battery — cause bodily harm; trespassing — fail to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $1,000.
• Nathan Bowling, 25, 900 block of Addington Court, Venice. Charge: larceny — other theft. Bond: $750.
• Keith Maine, 43, 1800 block of South Tamiami Trail, Osprey. Charges: flee or elude police — flee with disregard of safety to persons or property; non moving traffic violation — fail to register motor vehicle; moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $7,740.
• Allen Johnson, 37, 500 block of South Orange Grove Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — probation violation on original charge of sell, manufacture, deliver or possess controlled substance; contempt of court — failure to appear — probation violation on original charge of possess controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Jason Adkins, 28, 3300 block of Meadow Run Circle, Venice. Charges: cocaine possession; marijuana possession over 20 grams. Bond: $3,000.
• Angel Castillokokko, 26. Charges: possession of weapon or ammo by convicted Florida felon; moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $7,620.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:
• Rodney Fox, 47, Sarasota. Charges: 3 counts DUI — damage to property or person; moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,620.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.