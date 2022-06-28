police lights.jpg

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Brent West, 44, 400 block of Shadylawn Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charges of flee or elude police and fail to obey law enforcement order to stop. Bond: none.

• Krystal Brown, 39, 300 block of Glen Oak Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charges of possession of controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of new legend drug, and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $10,000.

• Jack Jones, 55, 2300 block of Shamrock Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of shoplifting, petty theft from merchant second or subsequent conviction. Bond: $5,000.

• Timothy Schultz, 50, 2600 block of Executive Drive, Venice. Charges: larceny — grand theft more than $759 but less than $5,000; fraud impersonation — false identification given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $2,000.

• Gabriel Carrillo Perez, 41, 1200 block of Barbara Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charges of no drivers license, hit and run failing to stop or remain at crash involving injury other than serious bodily injury. Bond: $5,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Bartolo Lopez Intzin, 36, 500 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license; fraud impersonation — use identification of someone younger than 18 years old or over 60 years old without consent. Bond: $7,620.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments