The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Micah Cleary, 22, 300 block of Scott Street, Nokomis. Charges: vehicle theft — grand theft of motor vehicle; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Methamphetamine. Bond: $3,000.
• Alan Mitchell, 31, 600 block of Church Street, Nokomis. Charges: cocaine traffic; weapon offense — use or display firearm during felony. Bond: none.
• Carolyn Wojtczak, 31, 100 block of Ruby Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: probation violation — original charge of resist officer with violence; probation violation — original charge of criminal mischief misdemeanor. Bond: none.
• Juanita Roden, 34, 100 block of South Orange Grove Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Dilaudid. Bond: $1,500.
• Robert Breeden, 54, 300 block of Cabana Road, Venice. Charges: DUI; two counts of DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $1,120.
• Stephen Havrilka, 30, Sarasota. Charge: damage property — criminal mischief — $1000 or more. Bond: $1,500.
• Nicole Thompson, 50, 600 block of Coconut Crescent, Nokomis. Charge: battery — touch or strike. Bond: $500.
• Marianne Dolleman, 48, 1400 block of Graham Road, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — clonazepam; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
• Zakary Kirlis, 52, 700 block of Suffolk Circle, Nokomis. Charges: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of second or subsequent driving while license suspended or revoked; contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $20,000.
• Jason Mceachern, 49, 700 block of Jamacia Road, Venice. Charge: crimes against person — exploitation of elderly $50,000 or more. Bond: $20,000.
• John Cole, 56, Venice. Charge: battery — touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
• Natalie Behnke, 35, 600 block of Everest Road, Venice. Charges: probation violation — original charges of damage property, criminal mischief and trespassing failure to leave property; probation violation — original charges of two counts domestic battery — touch or strike and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Joseph Guarascio, 32, 100 block of South Orange Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: robbery with firearm or deadly weapon; aggravated battery; battery — touch or strike. Bond: $55,000.
• Robert Haga, 38, 1000 block of U.S. 41 Bypass, Venice. Charges: robbery with firearm or deadly weapon; aggravated battery — cause bodily harm or disability; vehicular theft — grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $55,000.
• Christopher Hicks, 44, 2200 block of Woodmere Road, Venice. Charges: Two counts of drug sell — sell methamphetamine; public order crimes — use two way communication device to facilitate felony. Bond: $16,500.
• Danny Couch, 41, 700 block of Poincianna Road, Nokomis. Charge: battery — by person detained in prison or jail facility. Bond: $1,500.
• Richard Dutt, 69, 300 block of Trinity Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
• Thomas Ferguson, 63, 500 block of Kenwood Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Whitney Pol, 34, 70 block of Ginger Road, Venice. Charge: larceny — grand theft more than $750 but less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
• Ian Mahmudi, 35, 1400 block of Ravenna Circle, Venice. Charge: out of county warrant — Lee County — failure to appear on original charge of driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.
• Grace Zelazney, 33, 700 block of Kimball Road, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Methamphetamine; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Clonazepam; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Alprazolam. Bond: $4,500.
• Rafael Gonzales Torres, 28, 500 block of Center Road, Venice. Charge: fraud insufficient funds check — make, utter or issue $150 or over. Bond: $1,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Dominic Hall, 18, Sarasota. Charges: Two counts of domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Monica Hall, 41, Maricopa, Arizona. Charges: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Justin Lentini, 24, 100 block of Auster Road, Venice. Charge: drug sell — within 1,000 feet of public housing — Alprazolam. Bond: $7,500.
• Kieran Herrera, 41, 200 block of Malvern Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Wilberto Maldonado, 30, 4900 block of Bella Terra Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Jerry Sabo, 59, Sarasota. Charge: municipal ordinance violation — open container of alcohol in public place. Bond: $120.
• Katty Cabreja, 24, Sarasota. Charges: DUI; marijuana possession. Bond: $620.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:
• Timothy Barbeau, 27, Tampa. Charges: vehicle theft — grand theft of motor vehicle; property crimes — possess vehicle with altered numbers; stolen property, deal in — dealing traffic stolen property. Bond: $10,500.
• Joseph Arbanas, 18, Bradenton. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; marijuana possession; possession of drug paraphernalia; liquor possession by person under 21. Bond: $2,620.
• Shayna Paquette, 18, Bradenton. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; marijuana possession; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
