The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Jeremy McCloud, 41, 00 block of Plaza Mayor, Venice. Charges: DUI — .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle; DUI — damage to property or person; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $740.
• Adam Campbell, 28, 400 block of Gulf Breeze Boulevard, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear on original charges of armed trespass of structure or conveyance and obstruct without violence. Bond: none.
• Richard Jones, 46, 300 block of Holly Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of organized fraud under $20,000. Bond: none.
• Rondell Taylor, 33, 500 block of South Orange Grove Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of drug possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $5,000.
• Brian Wickwire, 36, 5200 block of Grinnell Road, Venice. Charges: damage property — criminal mischief — $1,000 dollars or more; moving traffic violation — reckless driving first offense. Bond: $1,000.
• Joseph Forte, 31, 40 block of West Oak Street, Osprey. Charge: probation violation — original charge of DUI with BAC over .15. Bond: $10,000.
• Kevin Torres, 34, 2100 block of Woodmere Drive, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — alprazolam; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked; non-moving traffic violation — attached registration license plate not assigned; non-moving traffic violation — failure to have motor vehicle liability insurance. Bond: $2,240.
• Casey Brinson, 42, 4900 block of Bonita Road, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; two counts of contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of petty theft. Bond: $21,500.
• Brandon Groves, 23, 800 block of Cypress Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Tommy Landry, 46, 40 block of West Oaks Street, Osprey. Charges: DUI — fourth or subsequent offense; two counts of DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $40,000.
• Rayvlon Rutledge, 32, 500 block of Crane Road, Venice. Charge: condition release violation — pretrial release condition violation for domestic violence; probation violation — original charge of driving while license suspended or revoked; two counts of probation violation — original charges of driving while license suspended or revoked and possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Gerald Burek, 56, 300 block of Bay Vista Avenue, Osprey. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
• Rebecca Ritsema, 49, 600 block of East Bay Street, Osprey. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of drug possession controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $15,000.
• Stephen Pollock, 56, 2800 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of DUI and damage property vehicle. Bond: $10,000.
• Abdelaziz Chlih, 55, 1100 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charge: aggravated assault — with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Nicholas Bennett, 24, 200 block of Nippino Trail, Nokomis. Charge: aggravated battery — cause bodily harm or disability. Bond: none.
• Linnea Hunter, 50, Sarasota. Charge: contempt of court — violating injunction stalking — direct contact. Bond: none.
• Gail Levy, 50, 100 block of Woodingham Drive, Venice. Charge: out of county warrant — Charlotte County — failure to appear on original charge of driving with license expired over six months. Bond: $500.
• Travis Beckwith, 24, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Earl Grace, 23, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant — DeSoto County — violation of probation on original charge of grand theft motor vehicle. Bond: $5,000.
• Jonathan Arocho, 25, Cutler Bay, Fla. Charge: fraud — obtain controlled substance by fraud. Bond: $1,500.
• Jeffery Lavelle, 64, 700 block of Carefree Street, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
• Nicolas Serrano, 23, Miramar, Fla. Charge: drug possession — with intent to sell — Xanax; opium or derivative possession — with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver — Oxycodone; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
The Department of Corrections Probation reported the following arrest:
• Richard Rivers, 44, 500 block of La Gorce Drive, Venice. Charges: two counts of probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance; probation violation — original charge of retail theft; probation violation — original charge of possession of a controlled substance and obstructing crime investigation. Bond: none.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Ricky Britt, 34, 100 block of Kenwood Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: burglary — unoccupied structure unarmed; burglary tools possession — with intent to use; probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance; probation violation — original charge of simple battery. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Paul McCumbers, 74, 18900 block of Formosa Street, Venice. Charge: DUI — second offense. Bond: $1,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:
• Michael Mendola, 30, Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
