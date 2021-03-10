The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Joshua Y. Gaukhman, 24, 400 block of Hanchey Drive, Nokomis. Charges: Assault, aggravated assault on officer/firefighter/EMT, six counts; possession of cocaine; drug equipment possession and/or use; DUI. Bond: none.

• Tonya Denice Carroll, 47, 100 block of Palm Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: Drug possession — possession of controlled substance without a prescription — Methamphetamine; drug equipment: possession and/or use. Bond: $2,000.

• Keith Kiblin II, 30, 300 block of Pennsylvania Road, Osprey. Charges: Driving while license suspended — habitual offender; probation violation — grand theft of more than $300, less than $5,000 of unoccupied structure; probation violation for Florida felon with gun or ammunition. Bond: none.

• Louisa Marie Leverette, 48, Englewood. Charge: Contempt of court for failure to appear on narcotic equipment possession and/or use. Bond: $1,500.

• Anthony Taylor Teed, 33, 700 block of Groveland Avenue, Venice. Charge: Probation violation — aggravated stalking, credible threat. Bond: none.

• Michael F. Connelly Jr., 53, 700 block of Pineland Avenue, Venice. Charges: DUI; DUI fourth or subsequent offense; drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription — Xanax. Bond: $3,000.

• Eric James Warwick, 41, 600 block of Seurat Drive, Nokomis. Charges: DUI; DUI fourth or subsequent offense; driving while license suspended or revoked; drug equipment, possession and/or use, two counts; DUI — refusal to submit to DUI test after license suspended. Bond: $3,120.

• Lauren Claire McMahon, 30, 500 block of Shamrock Boulevard, Venice. Charge: Contempt of court for failure to appear on original charge of tampering or destroying physical evidence. Bond: $5,000.

• Donald James Anderson II, 35, Bradenton. Charges: Possession of obscene material — depictions of child sex conduct, 24 counts. Bond: none.

• Shelia Renee Casertano, 45, 100 block of Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charges: Drug possession — possession of a controlled substance without prescription; drug equipment — possession and/or use. Bond: $2,000.

• Raymond Joseph Desjardin, 51, 5800 block of Adams Road, Venice. Charge: Contempt of court for failure to appear on original charge of driving while license suspended, second or subsequent arrest. Bond: $2,500.

• Heidi Marie Neimic, 49, of 1000 block of Jamaica Road, Venice. Charge: Drug equipment possession and/or use. Bond: $500.

• Christopher Lee Rose, 37, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: Probation violation for petit theft third or subsequent conviction. Bond: none.

• Troy Christian Ulrich, 52, 400 block of Ceil Drive, Nokomis. Charges: Drug equipment possession and/or use; driving while license suspended — habitual offender. Bond: $2,000.

• Gabriel Wagoner, 39, 2600 block of Mohegan Road, Venice. Charge: Drug possession — possession of a controlled substance without prescription — Methamphetamine. Bond: $1,500.

• Alanah Marion Mazzucco, 30, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: Contempt of court for failure to appear on original charges of two counts of neglect of a child. Bond: none.

• Mark Charles Hrebicek, 56, 300 block of Palmetto Avenue, Osprey. Charge: Contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of DUI, no driver’s license. Bond: $2,000.

• Shannon Wayne Mahan, 50, North Port. Charges: DUI; resisting officer — obstruction without violence. Bond: $620.

• Cristos Dimitrios Karamitsos, 44, 4400 block of Yacht Club Drive, Venice. Charge: Drug possession — possession of controlled substance without prescription — Hydromorphone. Bond: $1,500.

• Julia Rose Quatrano, 22, 700 block of Ponderosa Road, Venice. Charge: Drug possession — possession of controlled substance without prescription — Methamphetamine. Bond: $1,500.

• Andrew Miller Whalen, 21, 1000 block of Elaine Street, Venice. Charge: Battery, touch or strike — domestic. Bond: none.

• Renee Adair Butler, 61, 500 block of Cervina Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Matthew Richard Stephens, 34, 200 block of Tanager Road, Venice. Charge: Drug possession: controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.


• Diane McAbee, 56, Nokomis (transient). Charge: Contempt of court on original charge of failure to appear on possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

• Wesley Edward Wallace III, 47, 2100 block of Calusa Lakes Boulevard, Nokomis. Charge: Larceny — petit theft first degree more than $100, less than $750. Bond: $500.

• Jannafer Anne Bailas, 25, 2600 block of Mallow Road, Nokomis. Charge: Larceny — petit theft second degree third or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.

• Brenton Thomas Payne, 39, 1000 block of Laurel Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $25,000.

• Steven Otis Shaw, 49, 1600 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charge: Out of county warrant for driving under the influence. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Joseph Genaro Forte, 31, 40 block of Oak Street, Osprey. Charge: Probation violation on original charge of DUI with a blood alcohol content of more than .15. Bond: none.

• Derek Lamar Garnes, 29, Tampa. Charge: Driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.

• Kim Ann-Marie Quinn, 59, 1100 block of Kingston Way, Venice. Charges: Burglary of unoccupied conveyance, unarmed; drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription — Diazepam. Bond: $3,000.

• Kerry A. Burke, 42, 2800 block of Ashton Road, Sarasota. Charge: Out of county warrant for Manatee County for petit theft. Bond: $500.

• Hank Richard Harper Jr., 44, Corpus Christi, Texas. Charges: Failure to have motor vehicle liability insurance; failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: Released on own recognizance.

• Travis Justin Proud, 35, 1200 block of Venice Avenue. Charge: Aggravated battery — use of a deadly weapon. Bond: none.

• Terrance Christopher Lamm, 36, Sarasota. Charges: Grand theft of motor vehicle; driving while license suspended or revoked; contempt of court for failure to appear on original charges of driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked second or subsequent charge. Bond: $4,000.

• Jason Perry Tanner, 29, 600 block of Cuquino Court, Nokomis. Charge: Probation violation on original charge of DUI. Bond: none.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Jesse James Vine, 43, 1700 block of Sklar Court, Venice. Charges: Drug possession — possession of a controlled substance without a prescription — Alprazolam; drug possession — possession of a controlled substance without a prescription — cocaine; DUI. Bond: $1,120.

The Florida Highway Patrol — Venice reported the following arrest:

• Timothy Vincent Farley, 31, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI — DUI damage to property. Bond: $500.

• Christina Eileen Foreman, 39, Sarasota. Charge: Driving while license suspended — habitual offender; resisting officer — obstruction without violence. Bond: $2,000.

• Jasmine Ann Gray, 27, North Port. Charges: Homicide, negligent manslaughter — vehicle, DUI causing death to human or unborn child, two counts; driving while license suspended resulting in death/serious injury, two counts; DUI — damage to property or other person, two counts. Bond: none.

• Olivia Hernandez, 37, Punta Gorda. Charges: Homicide, negligent manslaughter — vehicle; DUI and serious bodily injury to another; DUI — damage to property or other person. Bond: none.

• Preston Steven Slater, 57, Sarasota. Charge: Engaging in contracting business without certification, first violation. Bond: Released on own recognizance.

• Martin Lopez Santiago, 40, Englewood. Charge: DUI — damage to property or person; operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $620.

• Chase Maddox Hayes, 30, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Scott Lawson

