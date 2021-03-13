The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Nicholas Simon Blair, 28, 400 block of Waterside Lane, Nokomis. Charge: Contempt of court for failure to appear on uttering forged bills, checks, drafts or notes; contempt of court for failure to appear on fraudulent use of personal identification/information; contempt of court for failure to appear on criminal mischief, property damage more than $200, less than $1,000; contempt of court for failure to appear on original charge of possession of marijuana — not more than 20 grams. Bond: none — hold for Manatee County.

Ashley Ann Devine, 26, 3600 block of Sterling Road, Venice. Charge: Contempt of court for failure to appear on original charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription; contempt of court for failure to appear on original charge of possession of narcotic equipment possession and/or use. Bond: $10,000.

Brenden David Jordan, 44, 600 block of Silk Oak Drive, Venice. Charges: Out of county warrant for Charlotte County on original charge of failure to appear on attached registration/license plate not assigned. Bond: $500.

Lisa Diane Richardson, 55, 100 block of Hourglass Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Rashad Jamil Smith, 18, Sarasota. Charges: Obscene communications in state electronic transmission of child pornography; obscene material possession, control or viewing of depiction of child sexual conduct. Bond: $51,500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Joseph Genaro Forte, 31, 40 block of Oak Street, Osprey. Charge: Probation violation on original charge of DUI with a blood alcohol content of more than .15. Bond: none.

• Derek Lamar Garnes, 29, Tampa. Charge: Driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.

• Kim Ann-Marie Quinn, 59, 1100 block of Kingston Way, Venice. Charges: Burglary of unoccupied conveyance, unarmed; drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription — Diazepam. Bond: $3,000.

• Kerry A. Burke, 42, 2800 block of Ashton Road, Sarasota. Charge: Out of county warrant for Manatee County for petit theft. Bond: $500.

• Hank Richard Harper Jr., 44, Corpus Christi, Texas. Charges: Failure to have motor vehicle liability insurance; failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: Released on own recognizance.

• Travis Justin Proud, 35, 1200 block of Venice Avenue. Charge: Aggravated battery — use of a deadly weapon. Bond: none.

• Terrance Christopher Lamm, 36, Sarasota. Charges: Grand theft of motor vehicle; driving while license suspended or revoked; contempt of court for failure to appear on original charges of driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked second or subsequent charge. Bond: $4,000.

• Jason Perry Tanner, 29, 600 block of Cuquino Court, Nokomis. Charge: Probation violation on original charge of DUI. Bond: none.

John Censullo Jr. 37, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: Contempt of court for failure to appear on original charge of parent failing to require school attendance. Bond: released on own recognizance.

Christina Ann Garrido, 37, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: Contributing to delinquency of a minor — parent failing to require school attendance. Bond: released on own recognizance.

Michael Lee Lykins, 36, 1900 block of Scotties Place, Nokomis. Charge: Larceny — petit theft second degree, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.

Michael Collin Reid, 37, North Port. Charge: 2000 block of Van Raub Street, North Port. Charge: Sexual assault by custodian of child of victim over the age of 12, under the age of 18. Bond: none.

Joe Leslie Urias III, 26, 400 block of Morningside Road, Venice. Charge: Drug possession, possession of controlled substance without a prescription — Methamphetamine; drug equipment possession and/or use. Bond: $2,000.


Mitchell Wheeler Mason, 37, 500 block of Kenwood Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: Burglary of an unoccupied structure — unarmed; Criminal mischief — property damage of more than $200 and less than $1,000; larceny, petit theft first degree more than $100, less than $750. Bond: $2,500.

Gregory Alan Willingham, 59, transient, Venice. Charge: Trespassing — failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: none.

Jamie C. Hickman, 42, transient, River Road and Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: Drug possession, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription — methadone hydrochloride; drug possession, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription — Fentanyl; drug possession, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription — Methamphetamines. Bond: $4,500.

Justen David Tape, 27, 3400 Crittendon Street, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Victorial Ann Brearton, 66, 8200 block of Dorothy Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $500.

Rachaul Marie Bermudez, 42, 2300 block of Mincey Terrance, North Port. Charge: Criminal mischief — property damage of more than $200 and less than $1,000. Bond: $500.

Juan Jose Claudio, 23, Port Charlotte. Charges: Firing a weapon in public or on residential property; using or displaying firearm during felony; criminal mischief, property damage of $1,000 or more. Bond: $20,000.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Jesse James Vine, 43, 1700 block of Sklar Court, Venice. Charges: Drug possession — possession of a controlled substance without a prescription — Alprazolam; drug possession — possession of a controlled substance without a prescription — cocaine; DUI. Bond: $1,120.

The Florida Highway Patrol — Venice reported the following arrest:

• Timothy Vincent Farley, 31, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI — DUI damage to property. Bond: $500.

• Christina Eileen Foreman, 39, Sarasota. Charge: Driving while license suspended — habitual offender; resisting officer — obstruction without violence. Bond: $2,000.

• Jasmine Ann Gray, 27, North Port. Charges: Homicide, negligent manslaughter — vehicle, DUI causing death to human or unborn child, two counts; driving while license suspended resulting in death/serious injury, two counts; DUI — damage to property or other person, two counts. Bond: none.

• Olivia Hernandez, 37, Punta Gorda. Charges: Homicide, negligent manslaughter — vehicle; DUI and serious bodily injury to another; DUI — damage to property or other person. Bond: none.

• Preston Steven Slater, 57, Sarasota. Charge: Engaging in contracting business without certification, first violation. Bond: Released on own recognizance.

• Martin Lopez Santiago, 40, Englewood. Charge: DUI — damage to property or person; operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $620.

• Chase Maddox Hayes, 30, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Fernando Adolfo Diaz Gonzalez, 19, Sarasota. Charges: DUI; resisting officer — obstruction without violence; operating motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $740.

Scott Lawson

