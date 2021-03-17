The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Pablo Bautista, 49, Fort Myers. Charge: Aggravated battery — person uses a deadly weapon. Bond: $15,000.
• Katharine Violet Brower, 60, 300 block of Roberts Road, Nokomis. Charge: Larceny — grand theft of a controlled substance, Codeine, two counts. Bond: $3,000.
• William James Johnson, 51, Port Charlotte. Charge: Driving while license suspended after crash involving death failure to have motor vehicle liability insurance. Bond: $1,620.
• Hillard Edward Kent, 62, 500 block of Ravenna Street, Nokomis. Charge: Driving while license suspended or revoked, second subsequent offense. Bond: none.
• Glenn Michael Tooley, 72, 500 block of Pinewood Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: Contempt of court for failure to appear for leaving the scene of a crash without giving information — more than $50 damage. Bond: $500.
• Wesley Edward Wallace III, 47, 2100 block of Calusa Lakes Boulevard, Nokomis. Charge: Out of county warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Ryan Thomas Miller, 24, 400 Shore Road, Nokomis. Charge: DUI; DUI with BAC of .15 or higher or with person under 18 in Vehicle. Bond: $240.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Michael Lee Lykins, 36, 1900 block of Scotties Place, Nokomis. Charge: Larceny — petit theft second degree, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
• Michael Collin Reid, 37, North Port. Charge: 2000 block of Van Raub Street, North Port. Charge: Sexual assault by custodian of child of victim over the age of 12, under the age of 18. Bond: none.
• Joe Leslie Urias III, 26, 400 block of Morningside Road, Venice. Charge: Drug possession, possession of controlled substance without a prescription — Methamphetamine; drug equipment possession and/or use. Bond: $2,000.
• Mitchell Wheeler Mason, 37, 500 block of Kenwood Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: Burglary of an unoccupied structure — unarmed; Criminal mischief — property damage of more than $200 and less than $1,000; larceny, petit theft first degree more than $100, less than $750. Bond: $2,500.
• Gregory Alan Willingham, 59, transient, Venice. Charge: Trespassing — failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: none.
• Jamie C. Hickman, 42, transient, River Road and Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: Drug possession, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription — methadone hydrochloride; drug possession, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription — Fentanyl; drug possession, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription — Methamphetamines. Bond: $4,500.
• Justen David Tape, 27, block of 3400 Crittendon Street, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Richard Kyle Cunanan Waem, 19, 1300 block of Guardian Drive, Venice. Charge: Loitering or prowling; probation violation — burglary of unoccupied dwelling or conveyance. Bond: none.
• Robert Paul Jacobson, 58, 400 block of Gate Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Datrevian Javonete Lavel Holder, 25, Indianapolis. Charge: Operating a vehicle wihout a valid license; possession of marijuana, not more than 20 grams. Bond: $620.
• Gregory Scott Wollaston, 47, 1000 Capri Isles Boulevard. Charge: Battery — committing domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.
• Keith Robert Bock, 49, 600 block of Marcus Street, Venice. Charge: Driving with expired license for more than six months. Bond: $120.
• John Butsch Lewis Jr., 53, 800 block of Laurel Avenue, Venice. Charge: Probation violation on original charges of DUI and damage to property/vehicle. Bond: $10,000.
• Samuel Adam Cook, 25, 2100 block of Knights Trail Road, Nokomis. Charges: Contempt of court for failure to appear on driving with a license suspended or revoked, three counts. Bond: $4,500.
• Jancarlos Nova, 25, 100 block of Castleberry Court, Venice. Charge: Battery — touch or strike. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Victorial Ann Brearton, 66, 8200 block of Dorothy Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $500.
• Rachaul Marie Bermudez, 42, 2300 block of Mincey Terrance, North Port. Charge: Criminal mischief — property damage of more than $200 and less than $1,000. Bond: $500.
• Juan Jose Claudio, 23, Port Charlotte. Charges: Firing a weapon in public or on residential property; using or displaying firearm during felony; criminal mischief, property damage of $1,000 or more. Bond: $20,000.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Jesse James Vine, 43, 1700 block of Sklar Court, Venice. Charges: Drug possession — possession of a controlled substance without a prescription — Alprazolam; drug possession — possession of a controlled substance without a prescription — cocaine; DUI. Bond: $1,120.
The Florida Highway Patrol — Venice reported the following arrest:
• Timothy Vincent Farley, 31, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI — DUI damage to property. Bond: $500.
• Christina Eileen Foreman, 39, Sarasota. Charge: Driving while license suspended — habitual offender; resisting officer — obstruction without violence. Bond: $2,000.
• Jasmine Ann Gray, 27, North Port. Charges: Homicide, negligent manslaughter — vehicle, DUI causing death to human or unborn child, two counts; driving while license suspended resulting in death/serious injury, two counts; DUI — damage to property or other person, two counts. Bond: none.
• Olivia Hernandez, 37, Punta Gorda. Charges: Homicide, negligent manslaughter — vehicle; DUI and serious bodily injury to another; DUI — damage to property or other person. Bond: none.
• Preston Steven Slater, 57, Sarasota. Charge: Engaging in contracting business without certification, first violation. Bond: Released on own recognizance.
• Martin Lopez Santiago, 40, Englewood. Charge: DUI — damage to property or person; operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $620.
• Chase Maddox Hayes, 30, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Fernando Adolfo Diaz Gonzalez, 19, Sarasota. Charges: DUI; resisting officer — obstruction without violence; operating motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $740.
