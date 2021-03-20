The Sarasota County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests:
• Brett Dudgey, 32, 200 block of South Havana Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Nathaniel Davis, 39, Englewood. Charge: Contempt of court — failure to appear on the original charge of battery touch or strike. Bond: $5,000.
• Alexander Szakacs, 34, 9000 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: Contempt of court — failure to appear on the original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
• Jessica Jablonski, 41, 300 block of El Greco Drive, Nokomis. Charges: Drug possession — possession of a controlled substance without a prescription — Alprazolam; fraud impersonation, false identification given. Bond: $2,000.
• Daniel Angeleslopez, 22, 1100 block of Tapestry Lane, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Richard Binkley, 42, 500 block of Shamrock Boulevard, Venice. Charge: Aggravated battery — committing domestic battery by causing bodily harm or disability. Bond: none.
• Siobhan Conner, 35, 300 block of Gardenia Road, Venice. Charge: Drug possession — possession of a controlled substance without a prescription — Methamphetamine. Bond: $1,500.
• Steven Martinez, 24, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charges: Drug delivery or distribution — Alprazolam; cocaine possession; drug possession — possession of a controlled substance without a prescription — Acetaminophen and Oxycodon Hydrochloride; fraud impersonation — false identification given; contempt of court — failure to appear for original charge of possession of a firearm, ammunition or a concealed weapon. Bond: $5,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Pablo Bautista, 49, Fort Myers. Charge: Evidence destroying and obstructing justice. Bond: $21,500.
• Blaine Vincent, 27, Sarasota. Charge: Battery — committing domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Kim Quinn, 59, 1100 block of Kingston Way, Venice. Charge: Probation violation on original charge of DUI after prior. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Rachaul Marie Bermudez, 42, 2300 block of Mincey Terrance, North Port. Charge: Criminal mischief — property damage of more than $200 and less than $1,000. Bond: $500.
• Juan Jose Claudio, 23, Port Charlotte. Charges: Firing a weapon in public or on residential property; using or displaying firearm during felony; criminal mischief, property damage of $1,000 or more. Bond: $20,000.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Jesse James Vine, 43, 1700 block of Sklar Court, Venice. Charges: Drug possession — possession of a controlled substance without a prescription — alprazolam; drug possession — possession of a controlled substance without a prescription — cocaine; DUI. Bond: $1,120.
The Florida Highway Patrol — Venice reported the following arrest:
• Timothy Vincent Farley, 31, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI — DUI damage to property. Bond: $500.
• Christina Eileen Foreman, 39, Sarasota. Charge: Driving while license suspended — habitual offender; resisting officer — obstruction without violence. Bond: $2,000.
• Jasmine Ann Gray, 27, North Port. Charges: Homicide, negligent manslaughter — vehicle, DUI causing death to human or unborn child, two counts; driving while license suspended resulting in death/serious injury, two counts; DUI — damage to property or other person, two counts. Bond: none.
• Olivia Hernandez, 37, Punta Gorda. Charges: Homicide, negligent manslaughter — vehicle; DUI and serious bodily injury to another; DUI — damage to property or other person. Bond: none.
• Preston Steven Slater, 57, Sarasota. Charge: Engaging in contracting business without certification, first violation. Bond: Released on own recognizance.
• Martin Lopez Santiago, 40, Englewood. Charge: DUI — damage to property or person; operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $620.
• Chase Maddox Hayes, 30, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Fernando Adolfo Diaz Gonzalez, 19, Sarasota. Charges: DUI; resisting officer — obstruction without violence; operating motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $740.
• Rosario Galvis, 36, Naples. Charges: DUI; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.