The Sarasota County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests:

• Brett Dudgey, 32, 200 block of South Havana Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Nathaniel Davis, 39, Englewood. Charge: Contempt of court — failure to appear on the original charge of battery touch or strike. Bond: $5,000.

• Alexander Szakacs, 34, 9000 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: Contempt of court — failure to appear on the original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.

• Jessica Jablonski, 41, 300 block of El Greco Drive, Nokomis. Charges: Drug possession — possession of a controlled substance without a prescription — Alprazolam; fraud impersonation, false identification given. Bond: $2,000.

• Daniel Angeleslopez, 22, 1100 block of Tapestry Lane, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Richard Binkley, 42, 500 block of Shamrock Boulevard, Venice. Charge: Aggravated battery — committing domestic battery by causing bodily harm or disability. Bond: none.

• Siobhan Conner, 35, 300 block of Gardenia Road, Venice. Charge: Drug possession — possession of a controlled substance without a prescription — Methamphetamine. Bond: $1,500.

• Steven Martinez, 24, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charges: Drug delivery or distribution — Alprazolam; cocaine possession; drug possession — possession of a controlled substance without a prescription — Acetaminophen and Oxycodon Hydrochloride; fraud impersonation — false identification given; contempt of court — failure to appear for original charge of possession of a firearm, ammunition or a concealed weapon. Bond: $5,000.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Pablo Bautista, 49, Fort Myers. Charge: Evidence destroying and obstructing justice. Bond: $21,500.

• Blaine Vincent, 27, Sarasota. Charge: Battery — committing domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Kim Quinn, 59, 1100 block of Kingston Way, Venice. Charge: Probation violation on original charge of DUI after prior. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:


• Rachaul Marie Bermudez, 42, 2300 block of Mincey Terrance, North Port. Charge: Criminal mischief — property damage of more than $200 and less than $1,000. Bond: $500.

• Juan Jose Claudio, 23, Port Charlotte. Charges: Firing a weapon in public or on residential property; using or displaying firearm during felony; criminal mischief, property damage of $1,000 or more. Bond: $20,000.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Jesse James Vine, 43, 1700 block of Sklar Court, Venice. Charges: Drug possession — possession of a controlled substance without a prescription — alprazolam; drug possession — possession of a controlled substance without a prescription — cocaine; DUI. Bond: $1,120.

The Florida Highway Patrol — Venice reported the following arrest:

• Timothy Vincent Farley, 31, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI — DUI damage to property. Bond: $500.

• Christina Eileen Foreman, 39, Sarasota. Charge: Driving while license suspended — habitual offender; resisting officer — obstruction without violence. Bond: $2,000.

• Jasmine Ann Gray, 27, North Port. Charges: Homicide, negligent manslaughter — vehicle, DUI causing death to human or unborn child, two counts; driving while license suspended resulting in death/serious injury, two counts; DUI — damage to property or other person, two counts. Bond: none.

• Olivia Hernandez, 37, Punta Gorda. Charges: Homicide, negligent manslaughter — vehicle; DUI and serious bodily injury to another; DUI — damage to property or other person. Bond: none.

• Preston Steven Slater, 57, Sarasota. Charge: Engaging in contracting business without certification, first violation. Bond: Released on own recognizance.

• Martin Lopez Santiago, 40, Englewood. Charge: DUI — damage to property or person; operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $620.

• Chase Maddox Hayes, 30, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Fernando Adolfo Diaz Gonzalez, 19, Sarasota. Charges: DUI; resisting officer — obstruction without violence; operating motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $740.

• Rosario Galvis, 36, Naples. Charges: DUI; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.

Compiled by Scott Lawson

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments