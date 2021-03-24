The Sarasota County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests:

• Gregg Marlatt, 50, 800 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: Drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of possession of controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2000.

• Marie Marth, 30, 100 block of South Sierra Street, Nokomis. Charge: Probation violation — possession of a controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine and amphetmine — on original charge of burglary of an unoccupied structure. Bond: none.

• Raymond Desjardin, 51, 100 block of South Orange Grove Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia; probation violation on original charge of drug possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $500.

• Ashley Kipp, 32, 400 block of Zepher Road, Venice. Charge: Contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of drug possession of controlled substance — methamphetamine. Bond: none.

• Casey Harris, 34, 300 block of Hammock Terrace, Venice. Charge: Contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of battery on a person 65 years or older. Bond: none.

• Nicholas Maldonado, 32, 50 block of Dartmouth Road, Venice. Charges: Domestic battery — touch or strike; resisting officer without violence. Bond: $5,050.


• Matthew Swat, 30, 100 block of Clemson Road, Venice. Charge: Domestic battery — cause bodily harm. Bond: $10,000.

• Steven Martinez, 24, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: Possession of cocaine. Bond: $1,500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Jillian Andel, 36, 600 block of Bird Bay Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine. Bond: $2,000.

• Ericksen Armstrong-Morehead, 37, 1100 block of Ocelot Road, Venice. Charges: Synthetic narcotic sell within 1000 feet of public housing — fentanyl; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $20,500.

• Nathan Bocker, 38, 1900 block of Kilpatrick Road, Nokomis. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.

• Christopher Collins, 36, Sarasota. Charges: Moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended; non-moving traffic violation — no valid car registration; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $740.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments