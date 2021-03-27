The Sarasota County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests:
• David Ferris, 45, 700 block of Matland Street, Nokomis. Charge: Drug possession — controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,500.
• Rachel Giammona, 34, 400 block of Pineview Drive, Venice. Charge: Probation violation — possession of cocaine — on original charge of battery on a officer or firefighter. Bond: none.
• Charles Bennett, 47, 3100 block of Siesta Drive, Venice. Charge: Out of county warrant — Charlotte County — failure to appear on original charge of operating vehicle without valid drivers license. Bond: $500.
• Abigail Rehkopf, 25, 1200 block of Pinebrook Way, Venice. Charges: Moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked; dealing in stolen property; fraud — giving false information to pawnbroker. Bond: $9,120.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Jancarlos Nova, 25, 100 block of Castleberry Court, Venice. Charges: Obstructing justice — tampering by hinder, delay or prevent use of 911; domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Casey Ingalls, 31, Sarasota. Charges: Drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription — Methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; petit theft of the second degree, first offense. Bond: none.
• Andrew Whalen, 21, 1000 block of Elaine Street, Venice. Charge: Contempt of court — violating injunction for protection against domestic violence. Bond: none.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Ian Bowling, 24, 1000 block of Myrtle Avenue, Venice. Charges: Kidnap/false imprisonment of adult; obstructing justice — witness tampering by depriving use of 911 call; domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
Compiled by Morgan Simpson
