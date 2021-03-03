The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Rachel Elizabeth May August, 35, 300 block of Kenwood Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: Contempt of court - violation for domestic violence, three counts. Bond: $6,000. 

Kevin Anthony Kovlasky, 54, 100 block of Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charge: Contempt of court - failure to appear on possession of controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $5,000. 

• Justin Joseph Lentini, 24, 100 block of Aster Road, Venice. Charge: Drug possession - possession of a controlled substance without a prescription - Alprazolam. Bond: $5,000. 

 • Amanda Gale Wessel, 31, 100 block of Ravenna Street, Nokomis. Charges: Drug possession - possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts. Bond: $3,000. 

• Tracy Kerrison Willis, 40, of Naples. Charges: DUI; DUI third violation within 10 years. Bond: $10,000. 

• Peter James Dombroski, 63, of 200 block of Livorno Way, Venice. Charge: DUI with blood alcohol content of .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120. 

• Francis Michael Dugan, 46, Venice. Charges: Synthetic narcotic possession - with intent to sell manufactured deliver Schedule III; drug equipment possession - manufacture/deliver. Bond: $3,000. 

• Maryrose Ester Rude, 23, 1700 block of Bonitas Circle, Venice. Charge: Drug possession - possession of a controlled substance without a prescription - methamphetamine. Bond: $1,500. 

Joshua Y. Gaukhman, 24, 400 block of Hanchey Drive, Nokomis. Charges: Assault, aggravated assault on officer/firefighter/EMT, six counts; possession of cocaine; drug equipment possession and/or use; DUI. Bond: none. 

Tonya Denice Carroll, 47, 100 block of Palm Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: Drug possession - possession of controlled substance without a prescription - Methamphetamine; drug equipment: possession and/or use. Bond: $2,000. 

• Keith Kiblin II, 30, 300 block of Pennsylvania Road, Osprey. Charge: Driving while license suspended - habitual offender. Bond: $1,500.  


• Louisa Marie Leverette, 48, Englewood. Charge: Contempt of court for failure to appear on narcotic equipment possession and/or use. Bond: $1,500. 

• Anthony Taylor Teed, 33, 700 block of Groveland Avenue, Venice. Charge: Probation violation - aggravated stalking, credible threat. Bond: none.  

• Michael F. Connelly Jr., 53, 700 block of Pineland Avenue, Venice. Charges: DUI; DUI fourth or subsequent offense; drug possession - controlled substance without a prescription - Xanax. Bond: $3,000. 

• Eric James Warwick, 41, 600 block of Seurat Drive, Nokomis. Charges: DUI; DUI fourth or subsequent offense; driving while license suspended or revoked; drug equipment, possession and/or use, two counts; DUI -  refusal to submit to DUI test after license suspended. Bond: $3,120. 

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Joseph Genaro Forte, 31, 40 block of Oak Street, Osprey. Charge: Probation violation on original charge of DUI with a blood alcohol content of more than .15. Bond: none. 

• Derek Lamar Garnes, 29, Tampa. Charge: Driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500. 

• Kim Ann-Marie Quinn, 59, 1100 block of Kingston Way, Venice. Charges: Burglary of unoccupied conveyance, unarmed; drug possession - controlled substance without a prescription - Diazepam. Bond: $3,000. 

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Jesse James Vine, 43, 1700 block of Sklar Court, Venice. Charges: Drug possession - possession of a controlled substance without a prescription - Alprazolam; drug possession - possession of a controlled substance without a prescription - cocaine; DUI. Bond: $1,120. 

The Florida Highway Patrol - Venice reported the following arrest:

Timothy Vincent Farley, 31, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI - DUI damage to property. Bond: $500. 

Compiled by Scott Lawson

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments