The Sarasota County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests:

• David Ferris, 45, 700 block of Matland Street, Nokomis. Charge: Drug possession — controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,500.

• Rachel Giammona, 34, 400 block of Pineview Drive, Venice. Charge: Probation violation — possession of cocaine — on original charge of battery on a officer or firefighter. Bond: none.

• Charles Bennett, 47, 3100 block of Siesta Drive, Venice. Charge: Out of county warrant — Charlotte County — failure to appear on original charge of operating vehicle without valid drivers license. Bond: $500.

• Abigail Rehkopf, 25, 1200 block of Pinebrook Way, Venice. Charges: Moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked; dealing in stolen property; fraud — giving false information to pawnbroker. Bond: $9,120.

• Elizabeth Wasmund, 41, 1300 block of Tigers Eye Drive, Venice. Charge: Domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Kerri Long, 37, 3000 block of Odessa Road, Venice. Charges: DUI — damage to property or person; DUI — blood alcohol .15 or higher. Bond: $620.

• Ryan Roland, 20, 1000 block of Royal Road, Venice. Charge: Battery — touch or strike. Bond: $500.

• Victor McDaniel, 59, 1200 block of Ogden Road, Venice. Charges: 2 counts of resisting officer — obstruct without violence; cocaine possession; possession of drug paraphernalia; fraudulent use of credit cards. Bond: $3,500.

• Ian Bowling, 24, 1000 block of Myrtle Avenue, Venice. Charge: Probation violation on original charge of DUI and DUI with property damage. Bond: none.

• Gregg Marlatt, 50, 800 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: Drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Fentanyl. Bond: $1,500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Jancarlos Nova, 25, 100 block of Castleberry Court, Venice. Charges: Obstructing justice — tampering by hinder, delay or prevent use of 911; domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Casey Ingalls, 31, Sarasota. Charges: Drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription — Methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; petit theft of the second degree, first offense. Bond: none.


• Andrew Whalen, 21, 1000 block of Elaine Street, Venice. Charge: Contempt of court — violating injunction for protection against domestic violence. Bond: none.

• John Goldsmith, 20, Pataskala, Ohio. Charges: Drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Adderall; possession of drug paraphernalia; marijuana possession — no more than 20 grams;drug health or safety — possession of legend drug without prescription — Adderall. Bond: $2,620.

• Walter Karas, 39, 900 block of Laurel Avenue, Venice. Charge: Domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Dainis Poksans, 26, North Port. Charges: Resisting officer — flee or attempt to elude law enforcement officer; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $3,500.

• Christopher Younkman, 49, 300 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: Moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.

• Danny Couch, 41, North Port. Charge: Probation violation of possession of a controlled substance — Methamphetamine — on original charge of DUI and vehicle property damage. Bond: $10,000.

• James Hansen, 52, 2300 block of Milkweed Court, Venice. Charge: Contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of expired motor vehicle registration over 6 months. Bond: none.

• Randal Hendricks, 58, 600 block of Leisure, Venice. Charge: DUI — blood alcohol .15 or higher. Bond: $120.

• Nicolas Vasquez-Vasquez, 28, Sarasota. Charges: DUI; moving traffic violation — driving vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $240.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Ian Bowling, 24, 1000 block of Myrtle Avenue, Venice. Charges: Kidnap/false imprisonment of adult; obstructing justice — witness tampering by depriving use of 911 call; domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Shane Williams, 38, 1200 block of Ringtail Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:

• Benjamin Starns, 34, Cape Coral. Charges: Hit and run; moving traffic violation — driving vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $240.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

