The Sarasota County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests:
• Wayne Taylor, 56, 900 block of West Questa Avenue, Venice. Charges: Robbery with firearm; obstructing justice — harassing in first degree; domestic battery — strangulation; domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Keith Sumer, 38, 600 block of Colgate Road, Venice. Charge: Contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of petty theft first offense. Bond: $500.
• Charles Bevan, 59, 100 block of Avenida de Bahia Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: Aggravated battery. Bond: none.
• Cailyn Delgado, 31, 5200 block of Citadel Road, Venice. Charge: Fraud impersonation — use or possession of ID of another person without consent. Bond: $1,500.
• Meaghan Carroll, 40, 600 block of East Bay Street, Osprey. Charges: Drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Methamphetamine; probation violation — original charge of marijuana possession, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Jennifer Day, 47, 12700 block of Sagewood Drive, Venice. Charge: Domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Stephen Defuria, 67, 1400 block of Colonia Lane East, Nokomis. Charges: 2 counts of burglary — unoccupied dwelling unarmed; 2 counts of damage property of over $200 but under $1000. Bond: $16,000.
• Raymond Desjardin, 51, 100 block of South Orange Grove Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: Probation violation — original charge of drug possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Joseph Justus, 24, 1300 block of Roosevelt Drive, Venice. Charge: Lewd or lascivious behavior — molestation of victim over 12 years old but under 16. Bond: $250,000.
• Robert Baer, 56, 700 block of Poinciana Road, Nokomis. Charges: Trespassing — failure to leave property upon order by owner; probation violation — original charge of burglary on unoccupied structure. Bond: none.
• Linda Justice, 58, 2900 block of Nocturne Road, Venice. Charges: DUI — influence of alcohol or drugs; DUI — .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $240.
• Christopher Coats, 40, 300 block of Glen Oak Road, Venice. Charge: Probation violation — petty theft, third conviction. Bond: none.
• Ronald Ruud, 35, 500 block of Pine Ranch East Road, Osprey. Charge: DUI; DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $620.
• Brian Cafmeyer, 37, 600 block of North Hamlin Street, Nokomis. Charges: Contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of domestic violence injunction; contempt of court — original charge of domestic violence injunction. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Anthony Forte, 50, 500 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: DUI; moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $240.
• Arthur Marchione, 48. Charge: Domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Herminio Torres, 40, Immokalee. Charge: Moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.
• Rita Johnston, 50. Charge: Drug possession — controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,500.
• Keith Yahne, 51, 60 block of Hatchett Creek Drive, Venice. Charge: Domestic battery — cause bodily harm. Bond: none.
• Luann Lopez, 43, 1000 block of Albee Farm Road, Venice. Charge: Contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of no driver license. Bond: $500.
• Richard Mood, 52, Venice. Charge: Condition release violation. Bond: none.
• Jeffery Palmer, 55, 300 block of Maraviya Boulevard, Nokomis. Charges: Hit and run; making false report — giving false information to law enforcement officer concerning alleged crime; failed to yield to oncoming traffic when making left turn. Bond: $2,000.
• Phillip Laperriere, 57, Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Barry Ramey, 41, Sarasota. Charge: Damage property — over $200 but under $1000. Bond: $500.
• Shawn Gilbert, 29, Englewood. Charge: Out of county warrant — failure to appear on original charge of driving with no motor vehicle registration. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Sergio Narciso, 42, 500 block of Sheridan Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Alexander Royak, 25, 600 block of Shamrock Boulevard, Venice. Charge: Cocaine possession; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Tylor Wallen, 32, 200 block of Periwinkle Road, Venice. Charge: Probation violation — original charge of burglary of unoccupied structure or conveyance; cocaine possession; 2 counts of drug possession — controlled substance without prescription’ possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:
• William Ball, 37, Tampa. Charges: DUI; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked; DUI — refusal to submit to DUI test. Bond: $740.
• Anthony Dibello, 37, Sarasota. Charges: 2 counts of hit and run; moving traffic violation — reckless driving — damage to person or property; moving traffic violation — reckless driving first offense. Bond: $860.
• Sarah Thiele, 38, Rotonda West. Charge: Moving traffic violation — driving without license causes death or serious injury with vehicle. Bond: $1,500.
• Luis Carmona, 23, Sarasota. Charges: Marijuana possession; DUI; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $740.
• Ashley Branic, 38, Bradenton. Charges: DUI; resisting officer — obstruct without violence; crimes against person — threaten public servant or family; marijuana possession. Bond: $2,620.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Lyndsey Abdon, 20, 19800 block of Bridgetown Loop, Venice. Charges: DUI; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,620.
• Tracey Gold, 48, 2100 block of Chenille Court, Venice. Charges: Opium or derivative trafficking — Oxycodone; opium or derivative trafficking — Hydromorphone; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription —Hydrocodone; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Alprazolam; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Tramadol; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Triazolam. Bond: none.
• Steffan Johnson, 18, North Port. Charges: Extortion or threats; cruelty toward child — promoting sexual performance by child. Bond: $100,000.
• John Wetherington, 53, 9000 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: Drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Methamphetamine. Bond: $1,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.