The Sarasota County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests:

• Wayne Taylor, 56, 900 block of West Questa Avenue, Venice. Charges: Robbery with firearm; obstructing justice — harassing in first degree; domestic battery — strangulation; domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Keith Sumer, 38, 600 block of Colgate Road, Venice. Charge: Contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of petty theft first offense. Bond: $500.

• Charles Bevan, 59, 100 block of Avenida de Bahia Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: Aggravated battery. Bond: none.

• Cailyn Delgado, 31, 5200 block of Citadel Road, Venice. Charge: Fraud impersonation — use or possession of ID of another person without consent. Bond: $1,500.

• Meaghan Carroll, 40, 600 block of East Bay Street, Osprey. Charges: Drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Methamphetamine; probation violation — original charge of marijuana possession, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

• Jennifer Day, 47, 12700 block of Sagewood Drive, Venice. Charge: Domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Stephen Defuria, 67, 1400 block of Colonia Lane East, Nokomis. Charges: 2 counts of burglary — unoccupied dwelling unarmed; 2 counts of damage property of over $200 but under $1000. Bond: $16,000.

• Raymond Desjardin, 51, 100 block of South Orange Grove Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: Probation violation — original charge of drug possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.

• Joseph Justus, 24, 1300 block of Roosevelt Drive, Venice. Charge: Lewd or lascivious behavior — molestation of victim over 12 years old but under 16. Bond: $250,000.

• Robert Baer, 56, 700 block of Poinciana Road, Nokomis. Charges: Trespassing — failure to leave property upon order by owner; probation violation — original charge of burglary on unoccupied structure. Bond: none.

• Linda Justice, 58, 2900 block of Nocturne Road, Venice. Charges: DUI — influence of alcohol or drugs; DUI — .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $240.

• Christopher Coats, 40, 300 block of Glen Oak Road, Venice. Charge: Probation violation — petty theft, third conviction. Bond: none.

• Ronald Ruud, 35, 500 block of Pine Ranch East Road, Osprey. Charge: DUI; DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $620.

• Brian Cafmeyer, 37, 600 block of North Hamlin Street, Nokomis. Charges: Contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of domestic violence injunction; contempt of court — original charge of domestic violence injunction. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Anthony Forte, 50, 500 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: DUI; moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $240.

• Arthur Marchione, 48. Charge: Domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Herminio Torres, 40, Immokalee. Charge: Moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.

• Rita Johnston, 50. Charge: Drug possession — controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,500.

• Keith Yahne, 51, 60 block of Hatchett Creek Drive, Venice. Charge: Domestic battery — cause bodily harm. Bond: none.


• Luann Lopez, 43, 1000 block of Albee Farm Road, Venice. Charge: Contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of no driver license. Bond: $500.

• Richard Mood, 52, Venice. Charge: Condition release violation. Bond: none.

• Jeffery Palmer, 55, 300 block of Maraviya Boulevard, Nokomis. Charges: Hit and run; making false report — giving false information to law enforcement officer concerning alleged crime; failed to yield to oncoming traffic when making left turn. Bond: $2,000.

• Phillip Laperriere, 57, Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Barry Ramey, 41, Sarasota. Charge: Damage property — over $200 but under $1000. Bond: $500.

• Shawn Gilbert, 29, Englewood. Charge: Out of county warrant — failure to appear on original charge of driving with no motor vehicle registration. Bond: $500.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Sergio Narciso, 42, 500 block of Sheridan Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Alexander Royak, 25, 600 block of Shamrock Boulevard, Venice. Charge: Cocaine possession; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

• Tylor Wallen, 32, 200 block of Periwinkle Road, Venice. Charge: Probation violation — original charge of burglary of unoccupied structure or conveyance; cocaine possession; 2 counts of drug possession — controlled substance without prescription’ possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:

• William Ball, 37, Tampa. Charges: DUI; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked; DUI — refusal to submit to DUI test. Bond: $740.

• Anthony Dibello, 37, Sarasota. Charges: 2 counts of hit and run; moving traffic violation — reckless driving — damage to person or property; moving traffic violation — reckless driving first offense. Bond: $860.

• Sarah Thiele, 38, Rotonda West. Charge: Moving traffic violation — driving without license causes death or serious injury with vehicle. Bond: $1,500.

• Luis Carmona, 23, Sarasota. Charges: Marijuana possession; DUI; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $740.

• Ashley Branic, 38, Bradenton. Charges: DUI; resisting officer — obstruct without violence; crimes against person — threaten public servant or family; marijuana possession. Bond: $2,620.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Lyndsey Abdon, 20, 19800 block of Bridgetown Loop, Venice. Charges: DUI; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,620.

• Tracey Gold, 48, 2100 block of Chenille Court, Venice. Charges: Opium or derivative trafficking — Oxycodone; opium or derivative trafficking — Hydromorphone; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription —Hydrocodone; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Alprazolam; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Tramadol; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Triazolam. Bond: none.

• Steffan Johnson, 18, North Port. Charges: Extortion or threats; cruelty toward child — promoting sexual performance by child. Bond: $100,000.

• John Wetherington, 53, 9000 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: Drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Methamphetamine. Bond: $1,500.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

