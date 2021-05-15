The Sarasota County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests:

• Mitchell Adcock, 53, 400 block of Palm Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.

• Richard Boughton, 39, 500 block of Peach Street, Venice. Charges: larceny — grand theft; larceny — resisting arrest and resisting recovery of property. Bond: $2,000.

• Shane Conway, 19, 11000 block of Breadfruit Lane, Venice. Charges: out-of-county warrants (Leon County) battery, touch or strike; kidnapping or false imprisonment. Bond: none.

• Christopher Culp, 44, 5900 block of Viola Road, Venice. Charges: driving while license suspended; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $620.

• Stephen Havrilka, 30, Sarasota. Charge: battery by person detained in prison or jail facility. Bond: $500,000.

• Isaac Burke, 22, 200 block of Oberlin Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: $500.

• Isaac Estradabustos, 33, under 10 block of Bay Acres Avenue, Osprey. Charges: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon; domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $40,000.

• Richard Fothergill, 45, under 10 block of Bay Avenue, Osprey. Charges: resisting and officer — fleeing or eluding when lights and sirens activated; driving while license suspended or revoked; DUI — third violation within 10 years; DUI — refuse to submit DUI test; failure to have vehicle liability insurance. Bond: $3,740.

• Colleen Dietz, 38, 1700 block of Forrest Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine. Bond: $1,500.

• Brian Cafmeyer, 37, 600 block of Hamlin Street, Nokomis. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $1,500.

• John Doherty, 28, 400 block of Auburn Lakes Circle, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — fraud (failure to return leased or rented property $300 or over). Bond: $5,000.

• James Dethloff, 30, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: petty theft, second degree, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.

• Stephen Manders, 24, 300 block of Holly Road, Venice. Charge: battery by person detained in prison or jail facility. Bond: $1,500.


• David Jameson, 62, 500 block of South Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of driving while license suspended. Bond: $2,000.

• Melissa Vidales, 47, 300 block of Rubins Drive, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance — methamphetamine. Bond: none.

• Michael Millmine, 46, 100 block of Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:.

• John Doherty, 28, 400 block of Auburn Lakes Circle, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver license. Bond: none.

• Jason Paige, 39, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription — Subutex; fraud impersonation — false identification given to law enforcement officer; marijuana possession. Bond: $2,500.

• Aaron Pol, 41, 70 block of Ginger Road, Venice. Charges: probation violation — original charge of possession controlled substance; probation violation — original charge of grand theft; probation violation — original charge of grand theft and possession of controlled substance; resisting an officer — obstructing without violence. Bond: none.

• Patricia Feloney, 66, 200 block of Nassau Street North, Venice. Charge: fraudulent use of credit cards to obtain goods worth $300 or more. Bond: $1,500.

• Nicholas Canaris, 37, 500 block of Barcelona Avenue, Venice. Charges: possession of hallucinogen — psilocybin; sale of synthetic narcotic — alprazolam; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.

• David Chavarria, 47, 13000 block of Tigers Eye Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — violating domestic violence injunction. Bond: none.

• Nicole Fisher, 40, North Port. Charge: petty theft, second degree, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Gerald Oriol, 31, 1000 block of Falls of Venice Street, Venice. Charges: DUI — third violation within 10 years; DUI — refuse to submit test; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked; resisting an officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $3,000.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

