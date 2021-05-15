The Sarasota County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests:
• Mitchell Adcock, 53, 400 block of Palm Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.
• Richard Boughton, 39, 500 block of Peach Street, Venice. Charges: larceny — grand theft; larceny — resisting arrest and resisting recovery of property. Bond: $2,000.
• Shane Conway, 19, 11000 block of Breadfruit Lane, Venice. Charges: out-of-county warrants (Leon County) battery, touch or strike; kidnapping or false imprisonment. Bond: none.
• Christopher Culp, 44, 5900 block of Viola Road, Venice. Charges: driving while license suspended; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $620.
• Stephen Havrilka, 30, Sarasota. Charge: battery by person detained in prison or jail facility. Bond: $500,000.
• Isaac Burke, 22, 200 block of Oberlin Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: $500.
• Isaac Estradabustos, 33, under 10 block of Bay Acres Avenue, Osprey. Charges: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon; domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $40,000.
• Richard Fothergill, 45, under 10 block of Bay Avenue, Osprey. Charges: resisting and officer — fleeing or eluding when lights and sirens activated; driving while license suspended or revoked; DUI — third violation within 10 years; DUI — refuse to submit DUI test; failure to have vehicle liability insurance. Bond: $3,740.
• Colleen Dietz, 38, 1700 block of Forrest Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine. Bond: $1,500.
• Brian Cafmeyer, 37, 600 block of Hamlin Street, Nokomis. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $1,500.
• John Doherty, 28, 400 block of Auburn Lakes Circle, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — fraud (failure to return leased or rented property $300 or over). Bond: $5,000.
• James Dethloff, 30, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: petty theft, second degree, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
• Stephen Manders, 24, 300 block of Holly Road, Venice. Charge: battery by person detained in prison or jail facility. Bond: $1,500.
• David Jameson, 62, 500 block of South Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of driving while license suspended. Bond: $2,000.
• Melissa Vidales, 47, 300 block of Rubins Drive, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance — methamphetamine. Bond: none.
• Michael Millmine, 46, 100 block of Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:.
• John Doherty, 28, 400 block of Auburn Lakes Circle, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver license. Bond: none.
• Jason Paige, 39, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription — Subutex; fraud impersonation — false identification given to law enforcement officer; marijuana possession. Bond: $2,500.
• Aaron Pol, 41, 70 block of Ginger Road, Venice. Charges: probation violation — original charge of possession controlled substance; probation violation — original charge of grand theft; probation violation — original charge of grand theft and possession of controlled substance; resisting an officer — obstructing without violence. Bond: none.
• Patricia Feloney, 66, 200 block of Nassau Street North, Venice. Charge: fraudulent use of credit cards to obtain goods worth $300 or more. Bond: $1,500.
• Nicholas Canaris, 37, 500 block of Barcelona Avenue, Venice. Charges: possession of hallucinogen — psilocybin; sale of synthetic narcotic — alprazolam; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
• David Chavarria, 47, 13000 block of Tigers Eye Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — violating domestic violence injunction. Bond: none.
• Nicole Fisher, 40, North Port. Charge: petty theft, second degree, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Gerald Oriol, 31, 1000 block of Falls of Venice Street, Venice. Charges: DUI — third violation within 10 years; DUI — refuse to submit test; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked; resisting an officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $3,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.