The Sarasota County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests:

• Thomas Nestor, 35, 400 block of Bayside Lane, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possession of weapon or ammo by convicted felon. Bond: none.

• Ryan Segraves, 35, 100 block of Kenwood Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Methamphetamine; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — oxycodone hydrochloride; resisting officer — obstruct without violence; drug sell — methamphetamine; sell in lieu of scheduled controlled substances; public order crimes — use two-way communication device to facilitate felony. Bond: $33,000.

• Steven Terrell, 37, 300 block of Pembroke Drive, Venice. Charge: Three counts of probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.

• Martin McLure, 53, Arcadia. Charge: battery — touch or strike. Bond: $500.

• Michelle Cullnan, 38, 1300 block of Nantucket Road, Venice. Charge: Two counts of probation violation — original charges of petty theft third conviction. Bond: none.

• Kenneth McCoy, 45, 400 block of Zacapa Avenue, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of armed burglary. Bond: none.

• Dustin Moenius, 30, 200 block of West Albee Road, Nokomis. Charge: battery — by person detained in prison or jail facility. Bond: $1,500.

• Antoine Davis, 42, 1000 block of Sunrise Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of petty theft. Bond: $200.


• Anthony Fraley, 39, 300 block of North Havana Road, Venice. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; probation violation — original charge of burglary. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:.

• Blake Minisci, 29, North Port. Charge: larceny — petty theft first degree. Bond: $500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Thomas Nestor, 35, 400 block of Bayside Lane, Nokomis. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Alprazolam; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Hydromorphine. Bond: $3,000.

• Michael Hodge, 23, 11000 block of Tapestry Lane, Venice. Charge: aggravated battery — on officer, firefighter, or EMT; resisting officer with violence. Bond: none.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Christopher Geiger, 36, 1300 block of East Gate Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Richard Mood, 52, 4000 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: damage property — $1,000 or more. Bond: $1,500.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

