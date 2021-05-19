The Sarasota County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests:
• Thomas Nestor, 35, 400 block of Bayside Lane, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possession of weapon or ammo by convicted felon. Bond: none.
• Ryan Segraves, 35, 100 block of Kenwood Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Methamphetamine; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — oxycodone hydrochloride; resisting officer — obstruct without violence; drug sell — methamphetamine; sell in lieu of scheduled controlled substances; public order crimes — use two-way communication device to facilitate felony. Bond: $33,000.
• Steven Terrell, 37, 300 block of Pembroke Drive, Venice. Charge: Three counts of probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Martin McLure, 53, Arcadia. Charge: battery — touch or strike. Bond: $500.
• Michelle Cullnan, 38, 1300 block of Nantucket Road, Venice. Charge: Two counts of probation violation — original charges of petty theft third conviction. Bond: none.
• Kenneth McCoy, 45, 400 block of Zacapa Avenue, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of armed burglary. Bond: none.
• Dustin Moenius, 30, 200 block of West Albee Road, Nokomis. Charge: battery — by person detained in prison or jail facility. Bond: $1,500.
• Antoine Davis, 42, 1000 block of Sunrise Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of petty theft. Bond: $200.
• Anthony Fraley, 39, 300 block of North Havana Road, Venice. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; probation violation — original charge of burglary. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:.
• Blake Minisci, 29, North Port. Charge: larceny — petty theft first degree. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Thomas Nestor, 35, 400 block of Bayside Lane, Nokomis. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Alprazolam; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Hydromorphine. Bond: $3,000.
• Michael Hodge, 23, 11000 block of Tapestry Lane, Venice. Charge: aggravated battery — on officer, firefighter, or EMT; resisting officer with violence. Bond: none.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Christopher Geiger, 36, 1300 block of East Gate Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Richard Mood, 52, 4000 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: damage property — $1,000 or more. Bond: $1,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.