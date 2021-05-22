The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Kenneth McCoy, 45, 400 block of Zacapa Avenue, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of armed burglary. Bond: none.

• Dustin Moenius, 30, 200 block of West Albee Road, Nokomis. Charge: battery — by person detained in prison or jail facility. Bond: $1,500.

• Antoine Davis, 42, 1000 block of Sunrise Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of petty theft. Bond: $200.

• Anthony Fraley, 39, 300 block of North Havana Road, Venice. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; probation violation — original charge of burglary. Bond: none.

• Abigail Goliber, 30, 2600 block of Executive Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Maryrose Rude, 23, 1700 block of Bonitas Circle, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of drug possession controlled substance without prescription; contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of driving while license canceled. Bond: none.

• Christian Kinne, 28, 800 block of Golden Pond Court, Osprey. Charge: DUI; DUI — damage to property or person; DUI — .15 or higher. Bond: $740.

• Rayvlon Rutledge, 32, 500 block of Crane Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Calvin Bennett, 27, 3100 block of Chestnut Avenue, Venice. Charge: out of county warrant — Charlotte County — failure to appear on original charge of driving while license suspended second or subsequent conviction. Bond: $500.

• Wendy Brown, 59, 11000 block of Tempest Harbor Loop, Venice. Charge: DUI; DUI damage to property or person. Bond: $620.

• Jamarcus Charles, 26, 800 block of Forest Street, Nokomis. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia; two counts of cocaine possession; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; possession of weapon or ammunition by convicted felon. Bond: $20,000.

• Joseph Justus, 24, 1300 block of Roosevelt Road, Venice. Charge: battery — over 18 year old cause under 18 year old contact with bodily fluid. Bond: none.

• Travis Moore, 19, 400 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charge: battery — touch or strike. Bond: $500.


• James Richardson, 33, 20000 block of Coronado Court, Venice. Charge: DUI; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $620.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:.

• Blake Minisci, 29, North Port. Charge: larceny — petty theft first degree. Bond: $500.

• Bryan Teague, 36, Sarasota. Charge: fraud-impersonation — false identification given to law enforcement officer; probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.

• Cortney Golden, 33, 1300 block of Settlers Drive, Nokomis. Charge: Two out of county warrants (Charlotte County) — order of apprehension after failure to appear — original charges of petty theft of property. Bond: none.

• Danielle Sweeney, 43, 100 block of Castleberry Court, Venice. Charge: battery — touch or strike. Bond: $500.

• Michael Young, 64, Mount Vernon, Ohio. Charge: moving traffic violation — drive without valid license; non-moving traffic violation — failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $240.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Thomas Nestor, 35, 400 block of Bayside Lane, Nokomis. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Alprazolam; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Hydromorphine. Bond: $3,000.

• Michael Hodge, 23, 11000 block of Tapestry Lane, Venice. Charge: aggravated battery — on officer, firefighter, or EMT; resisting officer with violence. Bond: none.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Christopher Geiger, 36, 1300 block of East Gate Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Richard Mood, 52, 4000 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: damage property — $1,000 or more. Bond: $1,500.

• Jamarcus Charles, 26, 800 block of Forest Street, Nokomis. Charge: battery — prior conviction battery commit second subsequent battery — dating violence. Bond: none.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

