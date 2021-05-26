The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Maryrose Rude, 23, 1700 block of Bonitas Circle, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of drug possession controlled substance without prescription; contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of driving while license canceled. Bond: none.
• Christian Kinne, 28, 800 block of Golden Pond Court, Osprey. Charge: DUI; DUI — damage to property or person; DUI — .15 or higher. Bond: $740.
• Rayvlon Rutledge, 32, 500 block of Crane Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Wendy Brown, 59, 11000 block of Tempest Harbor Loop, Venice. Charge: DUI; DUI damage to property or person. Bond: $620.
• Jamarcus Charles, 26, 800 block of Forest Street, Nokomis. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia; two counts of cocaine possession; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; possession of weapon or ammunition by convicted felon. Bond: $20,000.
• Joseph Justus, 24, 1300 block of Roosevelt Road, Venice. Charge: battery — over 18 year old cause under 18 year old contact with bodily fluid. Bond: none.
• Travis Moore, 19, 400 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charge: battery — touch or strike. Bond: $500.
• James Richardson, 33, 20000 block of Coronado Court, Venice. Charge: DUI; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $620.
• Dimitar Petkov, 46, 100 block of North Pearl Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: battery on officer, firefighter or EMT; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended; resisting officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $7,000.
• Cody Pixley, 33, 3600 block of Secor Road, Venice. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Robert Frank, 32, 400 block of South Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Patrick Reilly, 61, 1000 block of Sunrise Road, Venice. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Angela Herman, 22, 2200 block of Lakewood Drive, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — on original charge of traffic stolen property and false information to pawnbroker; probation violation — possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Sylvia Cutler, 60, 900 block of East Colonia Lane, Nokomis. Charge: fraud or swindle — obtain property under $20,000. Bond: $1,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:.
• Blake Minisci, 29, North Port. Charge: larceny — petty theft first degree. Bond: $500.
• Bryan Teague, 36, Sarasota. Charge: fraud-impersonation — false identification given to law enforcement officer; probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
• Cortney Golden, 33, 1300 block of Settlers Drive, Nokomis. Charge: Two out of county warrants (Charlotte County) — order of apprehension after failure to appear — original charges of petty theft of property. Bond: none.
• Danielle Sweeney, 43, 100 block of Castleberry Court, Venice. Charge: battery — touch or strike. Bond: $500.
• Michael Young, 64, Mount Vernon, Ohio. Charge: moving traffic violation — drive without valid license; non-moving traffic violation — failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $240.
• Wendy Collier-Phillips, 46, 3200 block of Nocturne Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Brandon Neri, 26, 700 block of North Jackson Road, Venice. Charge: moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked second subsequent offense; non moving traffic violation — failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $620.
• Steven Walsh, 61, Sarasota. Charge: disturbing peace — breach of the peace; municipal ordinance violation — open container of alcohol in public place. Bond: $1,120.
• Erilhomme Desrosier, 63, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant — Charlotte County — failure to appear on original charge of driving while license suspended with knowledge. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Thomas Nestor, 35, 400 block of Bayside Lane, Nokomis. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Alprazolam; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Hydromorphine. Bond: $3,000.
• Michael Hodge, 23, 11000 block of Tapestry Lane, Venice. Charge: aggravated battery — on officer, firefighter, or EMT; resisting officer with violence. Bond: none.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Christopher Geiger, 36, 1300 block of East Gate Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Richard Mood, 52, 4000 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: damage property — $1,000 or more. Bond: $1,500.
• Jamarcus Charles, 26, 800 block of Forest Street, Nokomis. Charge: battery — prior conviction battery commit second subsequent battery — dating violence. Bond: none.
