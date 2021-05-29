The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Dimitar Petkov, 46, 100 block of N. Pearl Ave., Nokomis. Charges: battery on officer, firefighter or EMT; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended; resisting officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $7,000.

• Cody Pixley, 33, 3600 block of Secor Road, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

• Robert Frank, 32, 400 block of S. Jessica St., Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Patrick Reilly, 61, 1000 block of Sunrise Road, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

• Angela Herman, 22, 2200 block of Lakewood Drive, Nokomis. Charges: probation violation — on original charge of traffic stolen property and false information to pawnbroker; probation violation — possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.

• Sylvia Cutler, 60, 900 block of East Colonia Lane, Nokomis. Charge: fraud or swindle — obtain property under $20,000. Bond: $1,500.

• Kristy Brannon, 39, 100 block of Jessica St., Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of burglary of occupied structure and petty theft third conviction. Bond: none.

• Dylan Bobko, 28, 200 block of N. Verona St., Nokomis. Charge: larceny — grand theft more than $750 but less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.

• James Leighton, 35, 1800 block of Park Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of battery second subsequent offense. Bond: $7,500.

• Cheila Concepcion-Perez, 1000 block of Capri Isles Blvd., Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:.

• Blake Minisci, 29, North Port. Charge: larceny — petty theft first degree. Bond: $500.

• Bryan Teague, 36, Sarasota. Charges: fraud-impersonation — false identification given to law enforcement officer; probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.

• Cortney Golden, 33, 1300 block of Settlers Drive, Nokomis. Charges: two out-of-county warrants (Charlotte County) — order of apprehension after failure to appear — original charges of petty theft of property. Bond: none.

• Danielle Sweeney, 43, 100 block of Castleberry Court, Venice. Charge: battery — touch or strike. Bond: $500.

• Michael Young, 64, Mount Vernon, Ohio. Charges: moving traffic violation — drive without valid license; nonmoving traffic violation — failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $240.


• Wendy Collier-Phillips, 46, 3200 block of Nocturne Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Brandon Neri, 26, 700 block of North Jackson Road, Venice. Charges: moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked second subsequent offense; nonmoving traffic violation — failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $620.

• Steven Walsh, 61, Sarasota. Charges: disturbing peace — breach of the peace; municipal ordinance violation — open container of alcohol in public place. Bond: $1,120.

• Erilhomme Desrosier, 63, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant — Charlotte County — failure to appear on original charge of driving while license suspended with knowledge. Bond: $500.

• Glenda Crusan, 50, 100 block of Capri Isles Blvd., Venice. Charges: DUI; resisting officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $620.

• Ihor Yevchak, 45, Tacoma, Washington. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Monica Adami, 58, Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Tyneshia Averette, 27, Bradenton. Charge: out-of-county warrant — Hillsborough County — violation of probation on original charge of felony battery. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Thomas Nestor, 35, 400 block of Bayside Lane, Nokomis. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Alprazolam; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Hydromorphine. Bond: $3,000.

• Michael Hodge, 23, 11000 block of Tapestry Lane, Venice. Charges: aggravated battery — on officer, firefighter, or EMT; resisting officer with violence. Bond: none.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Christopher Geiger, 36, 1300 block of East Gate Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Richard Mood, 52, 4000 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: damage property — $1,000 or more. Bond: $1,500.

• Jamarcus Charles, 26, 800 block of Forest St., Nokomis. Charge: battery — prior conviction battery commit second subsequent battery — dating violence. Bond: none.

• Mary Rossi, 57, 100 block of Oleander St., Nokomis. Charges: flee or elude police — flee with disregard of safety of safety to persons or property; trespassing — failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $9,000.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments