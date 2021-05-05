The Sarasota County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests:

• Thomas Chaundy, 58, 9700 block of Sunseeker Drive, Venice. Charges: Two counts of DUI with damage to property or person; two counts of DUI with .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $1,240.

• Jeremy Schott, 45, 800 block of Macon Road, Venice. Charge: DUI second offense. Bond: $1,500.

• David Jameson, 62, 500 block of South Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charges: Resisting officer — obstruct without violence; contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.

• Johnny Williams, 28, 5900 block of Violla Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of contempt of court — failure to appear for violation of probation — original charge of no drivers license; contempt of court — failure to appear for violation of probation — original charge of marijuana possession, false information to law enforcement officer and violation of pretrial release. Bond: $1,200.

• Robert Reynolds, 48, block of Bay Acres Avenue, Osprey. Charges: Opium or derivatives possession — with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver — Buprenorphine; drug possession — with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver — methamphetamine. Bond: $15,000.

• Siobhan Conner, 35, 300 block of Gardenia Road, Venice. Charge: Contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $3,000.

• Joseph Forte, 31, 10 block of West Oak Street, Osprey. Charge: Contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of petty theft first offense. Bond: $2,000.

• Edwin Messer, 54, 400 block of Shamrock Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI — fourth or subsequent offense; DUI — damage to property or person; DUI — refuse to submit DUI test after license suspended; hit and run. Bond: $2,620.

• Grady Smith, 68, 2300 block of Ellis Boulevard, Venice. Charge: Contempt of court — violation injunction for protection against domestic violence. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Keith Yahne, 51, 60 block of Hatchett Creek Drive, Venice. Charge: Domestic battery — cause bodily harm. Bond: none.

• Luann Lopez, 43, 1000 block of Albee Farm Road, Venice. Charge: Contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of no driver license. Bond: $500.

• Richard Mood, 52, Venice. Charge: Condition release violation. Bond: none.

• Jeffery Palmer, 55, 300 block of Maraviya Boulevard, Nokomis. Charges: Hit and run; making false report — giving false information to law enforcement officer concerning alleged crime; failed to yield to oncoming traffic when making left turn. Bond: $2,000.

• Phillip Laperriere, 57, Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Barry Ramey, 41, Sarasota. Charge: Damage property — over $200 but under $1,000. Bond: $500.

• Shawn Gilbert, 29, Englewood. Charge: Out of county warrant — failure to appear on original charge of driving with no motor vehicle registration. Bond: $500.

• William Plamondon, 40, West Palm Beach. Charge: Contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of attached registration license plate not assigned. Bond: $2,000.


• Brandon Hughes, 30, 100 block of North Emerald Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: Obstruct police — possession of a concealed handcuff key while in custody; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Sergio Narciso, 42, 500 block of Sheridan Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Alexander Royak, 25, 600 block of Shamrock Boulevard, Venice. Charge: Cocaine possession; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

• Tylor Wallen, 32, 200 block of Periwinkle Road, Venice. Charge: Probation violation — original charge of burglary of unoccupied structure or conveyance; cocaine possession; two counts of drug possession — controlled substance without prescription’ possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:

• William Ball, 37, Tampa. Charges: DUI; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked; DUI — refusal to submit to DUI test. Bond: $740.

• Anthony Dibello, 37, Sarasota. Charges: two counts of hit and run; moving traffic violation — reckless driving — damage to person or property; moving traffic violation — reckless driving first offense. Bond: $860.

• Sarah Thiele, 38, Rotonda West. Charge: Moving traffic violation — driving without license causes death or serious injury with vehicle. Bond: $1,500.

• Luis Carmona, 23, Sarasota. Charges: Marijuana possession; DUI; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $740.

• Ashley Branic, 38, Bradenton. Charges: DUI; resisting officer — obstruct without violence; crimes against person — threaten public servant or family; marijuana possession. Bond: $2,620.

• Logan Dorsey, 24, 1000 block of Nectar Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of DUI with damage to property or person. Bond: $1,000.

• Michelle Radinsky, 43, North Port. Charge: Out of county warrant — grand theft of a controlled substance. Bond: $5,000.

•Saul Urbina, 39, Tampa. Charges: DUI; moving traffic violation — operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $240.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Lyndsey Abdon, 20, 19800 block of Bridgetown Loop, Venice. Charges: DUI; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,620.

• Tracey Gold, 48, 2100 block of Chenille Court, Venice. Charges: Opium or derivative trafficking — Oxycodone; opium or derivative trafficking — Hydromorphone; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription —Hydrocodone; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Alprazolam; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Tramadol; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Triazolam. Bond: none.

• Steffan Johnson, 18, North Port. Charges: Extortion or threats; cruelty toward child — promoting sexual performance by child. Bond: $100,000.

• John Wetherington, 53, 9000 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: Drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Methamphetamine. Bond: $1,500.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

