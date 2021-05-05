The Sarasota County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests:
• Thomas Chaundy, 58, 9700 block of Sunseeker Drive, Venice. Charges: Two counts of DUI with damage to property or person; two counts of DUI with .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $1,240.
• Jeremy Schott, 45, 800 block of Macon Road, Venice. Charge: DUI second offense. Bond: $1,500.
• David Jameson, 62, 500 block of South Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charges: Resisting officer — obstruct without violence; contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
• Johnny Williams, 28, 5900 block of Violla Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of contempt of court — failure to appear for violation of probation — original charge of no drivers license; contempt of court — failure to appear for violation of probation — original charge of marijuana possession, false information to law enforcement officer and violation of pretrial release. Bond: $1,200.
• Robert Reynolds, 48, block of Bay Acres Avenue, Osprey. Charges: Opium or derivatives possession — with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver — Buprenorphine; drug possession — with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver — methamphetamine. Bond: $15,000.
• Siobhan Conner, 35, 300 block of Gardenia Road, Venice. Charge: Contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $3,000.
• Joseph Forte, 31, 10 block of West Oak Street, Osprey. Charge: Contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of petty theft first offense. Bond: $2,000.
• Edwin Messer, 54, 400 block of Shamrock Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI — fourth or subsequent offense; DUI — damage to property or person; DUI — refuse to submit DUI test after license suspended; hit and run. Bond: $2,620.
• Grady Smith, 68, 2300 block of Ellis Boulevard, Venice. Charge: Contempt of court — violation injunction for protection against domestic violence. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Keith Yahne, 51, 60 block of Hatchett Creek Drive, Venice. Charge: Domestic battery — cause bodily harm. Bond: none.
• Luann Lopez, 43, 1000 block of Albee Farm Road, Venice. Charge: Contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of no driver license. Bond: $500.
• Richard Mood, 52, Venice. Charge: Condition release violation. Bond: none.
• Jeffery Palmer, 55, 300 block of Maraviya Boulevard, Nokomis. Charges: Hit and run; making false report — giving false information to law enforcement officer concerning alleged crime; failed to yield to oncoming traffic when making left turn. Bond: $2,000.
• Phillip Laperriere, 57, Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Barry Ramey, 41, Sarasota. Charge: Damage property — over $200 but under $1,000. Bond: $500.
• Shawn Gilbert, 29, Englewood. Charge: Out of county warrant — failure to appear on original charge of driving with no motor vehicle registration. Bond: $500.
• William Plamondon, 40, West Palm Beach. Charge: Contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of attached registration license plate not assigned. Bond: $2,000.
• Brandon Hughes, 30, 100 block of North Emerald Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: Obstruct police — possession of a concealed handcuff key while in custody; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Sergio Narciso, 42, 500 block of Sheridan Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Alexander Royak, 25, 600 block of Shamrock Boulevard, Venice. Charge: Cocaine possession; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Tylor Wallen, 32, 200 block of Periwinkle Road, Venice. Charge: Probation violation — original charge of burglary of unoccupied structure or conveyance; cocaine possession; two counts of drug possession — controlled substance without prescription’ possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:
• William Ball, 37, Tampa. Charges: DUI; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked; DUI — refusal to submit to DUI test. Bond: $740.
• Anthony Dibello, 37, Sarasota. Charges: two counts of hit and run; moving traffic violation — reckless driving — damage to person or property; moving traffic violation — reckless driving first offense. Bond: $860.
• Sarah Thiele, 38, Rotonda West. Charge: Moving traffic violation — driving without license causes death or serious injury with vehicle. Bond: $1,500.
• Luis Carmona, 23, Sarasota. Charges: Marijuana possession; DUI; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $740.
• Ashley Branic, 38, Bradenton. Charges: DUI; resisting officer — obstruct without violence; crimes against person — threaten public servant or family; marijuana possession. Bond: $2,620.
• Logan Dorsey, 24, 1000 block of Nectar Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of DUI with damage to property or person. Bond: $1,000.
• Michelle Radinsky, 43, North Port. Charge: Out of county warrant — grand theft of a controlled substance. Bond: $5,000.
•Saul Urbina, 39, Tampa. Charges: DUI; moving traffic violation — operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $240.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Lyndsey Abdon, 20, 19800 block of Bridgetown Loop, Venice. Charges: DUI; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,620.
• Tracey Gold, 48, 2100 block of Chenille Court, Venice. Charges: Opium or derivative trafficking — Oxycodone; opium or derivative trafficking — Hydromorphone; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription —Hydrocodone; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Alprazolam; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Tramadol; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Triazolam. Bond: none.
• Steffan Johnson, 18, North Port. Charges: Extortion or threats; cruelty toward child — promoting sexual performance by child. Bond: $100,000.
• John Wetherington, 53, 9000 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: Drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Methamphetamine. Bond: $1,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.