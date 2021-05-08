The Sarasota County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrests:
• Tyler Butler, 27, 2100 block of Cordes Way, Osprey. Charges: DUI; possession of drug paraphernalia; marijuana possession. Bond: $1,120.
• Blake Pavey, 34, 2100 block of Park Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of larceny — retail theft more than $750 and coordinated with others; organized fraud under $20,000. Bond: $13,000.
• Kaitlyn Van Dorn, 33, 2100 block of Park Road, Venice. Charge: Organized fraud under $20,000. Bond: $7,500.
• Kourtnie Glater, 34, 600 block of Couqina Court, Nokomis. Charge: Drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Methamphetamine. Bond: $1,500.
• Brooke Krug, 22, 1000 block of Indian Hills Court, Venice. Charge: Out of county warrant for Pinellas County — burglary. Bond: $50,000.
• David Phillips, 57, 400 block of Substation Road, Venice. Charge: Probation violation — original charge of battery touch or strike. Bond: $500.
• Tia Sulprizio, 27, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: Cocaine possession. Bond: $1,500.
• Nicholas Blair, 28, 400 block of Waterside Lane, Nokomis. Charge: Out of county warrant — failure to appear — original charge of uttering counterfeit instrument. Bond: $10,000.
• Joe Cass, 58, 400 block of Palmetto Court, Venice. Charges: Drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; two counts possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Warren Lee, 41, 1600 block of Larchwood Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Paul Paquette, 45, 1000 block of Capri Isles, Venice. Charges: Probation violation — original charge of two counts drug possession controlled substance; probation violation — original charge of two counts drug possession of controlled substance and one count of unlawful use of two-way communications device. Bond: none.
• Mary Pardy, 56, 1000 block of Indus Road, Venice. Charge: Battery on law enforcement officer, firefighter or EMT. Bond: $10,000.
• Charles Heider, 58, 900 block of Windemere West, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:
• William Ball, 37, Tampa. Charges: DUI; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked; DUI — refusal to submit to DUI test. Bond: $740.
• Anthony Dibello, 37, Sarasota. Charges: two counts of hit and run; moving traffic violation — reckless driving — damage to person or property; moving traffic violation — reckless driving first offense. Bond: $860.
• Sarah Thiele, 38, Rotonda West. Charge: Moving traffic violation — driving without license causes death or serious injury with vehicle. Bond: $1,500.
• Luis Carmona, 23, Sarasota. Charges: Marijuana possession; DUI; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $740.
• Ashley Branic, 38, Bradenton. Charges: DUI; resisting officer — obstruct without violence; crimes against person — threaten public servant or family; marijuana possession. Bond: $2,620.
• Logan Dorsey, 24, 1000 block of Nectar Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of DUI with damage to property or person. Bond: $1,000.
• Michelle Radinsky, 43, North Port. Charge: Out of county warrant — grand theft of a controlled substance. Bond: $5,000.
•Saul Urbina, 39, Tampa. Charges: DUI; moving traffic violation — operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $240.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Lyndsey Abdon, 20, 19800 block of Bridgetown Loop, Venice. Charges: DUI; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,620.
• Tracey Gold, 48, 2100 block of Chenille Court, Venice. Charges: Opium or derivative trafficking — Oxycodone; opium or derivative trafficking — Hydromorphone; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription —Hydrocodone; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Alprazolam; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Tramadol; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Triazolam. Bond: none.
• Steffan Johnson, 18, North Port. Charges: Extortion or threats; cruelty toward child — promoting sexual performance by child. Bond: $100,000.
• John Wetherington, 53, 9000 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: Drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Methamphetamine. Bond: $1,500.
• Megan Northcutt, 24, 500 block of Kenwood Road, Nokomis. Charge: Moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.
