• Michael Nearing, 27, 400 block of Olive Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: battery — touch or strike. Bond: $500.
• Hendrik Hazelhoff, 54, 600 block of Clydesdale Circle, Nokomis. Charges: DUI — fourth or subsequent offense; DUI — refuse to submit DUI test after license suspended; DUI — damage to property or person — lacerations to knees; 3 counts DUI — damage to property or person; hit and run. Bond: $5,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Gustavo Cabrerabravo, 21, 1000 block of Venetian Parkway, Venice. Charge: moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Rachel Gray, 31, 900 block of The Rialto, Venice. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:
• Mark Cantarella, 20, Bradenton. Charges: 2 counts DUI — serious bodily injury to another; 2 counts DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: none.
• Hendrik Hazelhoff, 54, 600 block of Clydesdale Circle, Nokomis. Charges: DUI — fourth or subsequent offense; hit and run — leave scene of crash involve damage to property. Bond: $1,620.
