The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Shelley Mussone, 42, 4000 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: larceny — grand theft more than $750 but less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
• David Kelly, 63, 100 block of North Verona Street, Nokomis. Charge: two counts of probation violation — original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Dale Scott, 38, 1900 block of Kilpatrick Road, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of burglary of an unoccupied structure. Bond: none.
• Charles Hand, 78, 2300 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: sex offender violation — failure to re-register every six months. Bond: $1,500.
• Deidre Mullikin, 36, 1200 block of Barbara Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI; DUI — blood alcohol .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $360.
• Gerald Near, 70, 6000 block of South Webb Road, Venice. Charge: battery by person detained in prison or jail facility. Bond: $1,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• John Speicher, 26, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant — Charlotte County — use or possession of paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.
