The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Jessica Fitch, 32, 100 block of Castleberry Court, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — clonazepam; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; larceny — petty theft second degree first offense. Bond: $3,120.

• Jason McClaskey, 41, 4200 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charges: trespassing — fail to leave property upon order by owner; larceny — petty theft second degree first offense. Bond: $620.

• Jason Sciulli, 38, 100 block of South Orange Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: domestic battery — touch or strike; probation violation — Widman Act — original charge of burglary unoccupied dwelling; probation violation — Widman Act — original charge of use anti shoplifting device; probation violation — Widman Act — original charge of grand theft. Bond: none.

• Waltrudes Tavares-Filho, 55, 200 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Nokomis. Charges: adult kidnap or imprisonment; domestic battery — by strangulation. Bond: $50,000.

• Robert Childress, 50, 20000 block of Grand Lago Lane, Venice. Charge: larceny — petty theft from merchant third subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Emiliano Morales, 68, 1000 block of Elaine Street, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of 2 counts possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.

• Charles Bertorelli, 51, 500 block of Shadylawn Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — unlawful activity closed public park. Bond: $2,000.

• Joshua Cannady, 40, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Alec Skapyak, 20, 100 block of Maraviya Boulevard, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Kathryn Tucker, 26, 1000 block of Sandlewood Drive, Venice. Charge: resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $500.

• James Merchant, 48, North Port. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

