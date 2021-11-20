Police lights

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Edward Morgan, 91, 500 block of Pinewood Ave., Nokomis. Charge: battery — touch or strike. Bond: $500.

• Scott Noland, 53, 5400 block of Gull Road, Venice. Charge: fraud — insurance fraud more than $100,000. Bond: $20,000.

• Mark Brown, 41, 100 block of S. Orange Grove Ave., Nokomis. Charge: larceny — petty theft, second degree, second or more theft conviction. Bond: $1,500.

• Randy Hammond, 44, 100 block of N. Ravenna St., Nokomis. Charges: fraudulent impersonation — use or possess ID of another person without consent; larceny — petty theft second degree, first offense; larceny — grand theft more than $750 but less than $5,000; fraud or swindle — obtain property under $20,000; fraud — uttering a false instrument; dealing in stolen property — dealing or trafficking stolen property; fraud — false owner information for pawned items less than $300; contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $18,120.

• Nicolas Barienbrock, 40, 300 block of Warfield Ave., Venice. Charges: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of amphetamine trafficking or methamphetamine greater than 14 grams but less than 28 grams; drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription — Xanax; drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription — methamphetamine; drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription — MDA. Bond: none.

• John Cole, 56, 4100 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: aggravated battery — person uses a deadly weapon. Bond: none.

• Andrew Callander, 50, 100 block of Jessica St., Nokomis. Charge: larceny — petty theft second degree, second or more theft conviction. Bond: $1,500.

• Rachel Giammona, 35, 400 block of Pineview Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, firefighter or EMS. Bond: none.

• Jeffery Palmer, 56, 1100 block of Southlake Court, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charges of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed and driving while license suspended. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Michael Underwood, 30, 1400 block of Maseno Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Matthew Stone, 46, Jackson, Michigan. Charge: moving traffic violation — operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Michael Kosto, 53, 4400 block of Crystal Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of fraud or false statement to obtain unemployment compensation. Bond: $15,000.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

