The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Kayla Nickell, 29, 500 block of Yale Road, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — buprenorphine; possession of drug paraphernalia; larceny — petty theft second degree first offense. Bond: $3,620.

• Christine Johnson, 51, 2200 block of Park Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of 2 counts drug possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.

• Jonathon Whitford, 41, 100 block of North Pearl Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of battery touch or strike. Bond: $5,000.

• Martin Ziegler, 62, 70 block of Ginger Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of drug possession controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.

• Paul Lamp, 59, 1000 block of Fundy Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Steven Shaw, 49, 1600 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charge: out of county warrant — St. Lucie County — probation violation on original charge of DUI impairment one prior conviction. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Casey Harris, 35, 300 block of Hammock Terrace, Venice. Charges: DUI; DUI — refuse to submit DUI test after license suspended. Bond: $620.

• Valeriy Vigil, 24, 800 block of North Havana Road, Venice. Charges: probation violation — original charge of flee law enforcement officer; probation violation — original charge of possession controlled substance. Bond: none.

• Jamie Vollmar-Knoop, 43, 900 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of aggravated assault with weapon no intent to kill. Bond: none.

• Pleas Myers, 54, Melbourne, Fla. Charge: out of county warrant — Indian River County — third degree felony grand theft. Bond: $5,000.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

