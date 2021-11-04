Police lights

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Zachary Grimes, 29, 200 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,500.

• Angela Nickell, 53, 500 block of Yale Road, Venice. Charge: 2 counts probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Marquel Carnes, 24, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possession controlled substance. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:

• Patrick Bates, 18, North Port. Charge: moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

