The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Trinidy Salter, 44, 100 block of North Verona Street, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possession of methamphetamine. Bond: none.

• William Cannella, 51, 1600 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: probation violation — original charge of 2 counts possession of controlled substance; probation violation — original charge of sale of cocaine; battery — cause bodily harm. Bond: none.

• Cory Raymond, 26, 100 block of South Emerald Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: possession of weapon or ammo by convicted Florida felon; domestic aggravated assault — with deadly weapon without intent to kill; vehicle theft — grand theft of motor vehicle; probation violation — Widman Act — original charge of willful flee or elude law enforcement officer; probation violation — Widman Act — original charge of 3 counts flee law enforcement officer with no regard of safety; probation violation — Widman Act — original charge of simple battery misdemeanor. Bond: none.

• William Baxendale, 81, 200 block of North Tamiami Trail, Nokomis. Charge: battery — on person 65 or older. Bond: $1,500.

• Scott Ligocki, 60, 700 block of Groveland Avenue, Venice. Charges: DUI; cocaine possession. Bond: $1,620.

• Austin Peterson, 31, 400 block of North River Road, Venice. Charge: DUI — blood alcohol .15 or higher, or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.

• Kristina Rohl, 50, 800 block of Wood Sorrel Lane, Venice. Charges: 2 counts domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Alexander Alahouzos, 31, 800 block of Country Club Circle, Venice. Charge: burglary — unoccupied conveyance unarmed; flee or elude police — flee with disregard of safety to persons or property. Bond: $9,000.

• Maggie Gossett, 30, 100 block of Triple Diamond Boulevard, Venice. Charges: 2 counts drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.

• Reed Desario, 38, 200 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Nokomis. Charges: aggravated assault — with deadly weapon without intent to kill; marijuana producing — schedule one — cultivation; marijuana possession over 20 grams. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Andria Vlasic, 38, Bradenton. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — fentanyl; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

• Michael McGlinchey, 53, Sarasota. Charge: municipal ordinance violation — open container of alcohol in public place. Bond: $120.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Louis Reed, 34, 400 block of Patton Street, Nokomis. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; aggravated stalking — follow, harass, cyberstalk or credible threat to person; burglary — with assault or battery. Bond: none.

• Alfredo Rodriguez, 61, 1000 block of Endeavor Court, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of consumption or open container on public roadway prohibited. Bond: $2,000.

• Simone Wilson, 23, 100 block of Flamingo Road, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,120.

• William Baxendale, 81, 200 block of North Tamiami Trail, Nokomis. Charge: trespassing — fail to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

