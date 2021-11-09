The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Trinidy Salter, 44, 100 block of North Verona Street, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possession of methamphetamine. Bond: none.
• William Cannella, 51, 1600 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: probation violation — original charge of 2 counts possession of controlled substance; probation violation — original charge of sale of cocaine; battery — cause bodily harm. Bond: none.
• Cory Raymond, 26, 100 block of South Emerald Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: possession of weapon or ammo by convicted Florida felon; domestic aggravated assault — with deadly weapon without intent to kill; vehicle theft — grand theft of motor vehicle; probation violation — Widman Act — original charge of willful flee or elude law enforcement officer; probation violation — Widman Act — original charge of 3 counts flee law enforcement officer with no regard of safety; probation violation — Widman Act — original charge of simple battery misdemeanor. Bond: none.
• William Baxendale, 81, 200 block of North Tamiami Trail, Nokomis. Charge: battery — on person 65 or older. Bond: $1,500.
• Scott Ligocki, 60, 700 block of Groveland Avenue, Venice. Charges: DUI; cocaine possession. Bond: $1,620.
• Austin Peterson, 31, 400 block of North River Road, Venice. Charge: DUI — blood alcohol .15 or higher, or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
• Kristina Rohl, 50, 800 block of Wood Sorrel Lane, Venice. Charges: 2 counts domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Alexander Alahouzos, 31, 800 block of Country Club Circle, Venice. Charge: burglary — unoccupied conveyance unarmed; flee or elude police — flee with disregard of safety to persons or property. Bond: $9,000.
• Maggie Gossett, 30, 100 block of Triple Diamond Boulevard, Venice. Charges: 2 counts drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
• Reed Desario, 38, 200 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Nokomis. Charges: aggravated assault — with deadly weapon without intent to kill; marijuana producing — schedule one — cultivation; marijuana possession over 20 grams. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Andria Vlasic, 38, Bradenton. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — fentanyl; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Michael McGlinchey, 53, Sarasota. Charge: municipal ordinance violation — open container of alcohol in public place. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Louis Reed, 34, 400 block of Patton Street, Nokomis. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; aggravated stalking — follow, harass, cyberstalk or credible threat to person; burglary — with assault or battery. Bond: none.
• Alfredo Rodriguez, 61, 1000 block of Endeavor Court, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of consumption or open container on public roadway prohibited. Bond: $2,000.
• Simone Wilson, 23, 100 block of Flamingo Road, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,120.
• William Baxendale, 81, 200 block of North Tamiami Trail, Nokomis. Charge: trespassing — fail to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.